FOOTBALL

Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

Good to the last play

There were seven lead changes, including one on the game’s final play, when Cross County and Clarkson/Leigh met Friday.

Clarkson/Leigh, No. 5 in Eight Man-1, took a 28-24 lead when it scored on a 19-yard pass with 35 seconds left.

But No. 2 Cross County had just enough time to keep its record perfect and hand Clarkson/Leigh its first loss. On the last play, Lucas Jacobsen lofted a 25-yard TD pass to Jackson Lindburg in the corner of the end zone for a 30-28 win.

The lead changed hands each time a touchdown was scored Friday.

Huskies keep rolling

Aurora passed another test against another ranked team Friday as the Huskies, No. 1 in Class C-1, downed previously unbeaten Adams Central 41-7.

Running back Carlos Collazo ran for 173 yards and three TDs in the first half as Aurora led 35-0 at halftime.

The road gets no easier for Adams Central as it hosts another unbeaten, McCook, next week.

Still more unbeatens

S-E-M and Red Cloud entered Friday as two of the four unbeaten teams left in Six Man. They met in Sumner and were tied 22-all at halftime before S-E-M pulled away in the second half for a 54-36 win.

Noah Eggleston threw for 339 yards and five TDs. Kellen Eggleston finished with two touchdown rushes and two TD receptions.

Eight Man-2 unbeatens Hitchcock County and Dundy County-Stratton met, but the night belonged to Hitchcock County. It led 24-0 at halftime and went on to a 44-6 win.

Clippers sailin’ along

Hayden Frank had a huge night for Malcolm as the Clippers, No. 4 in Class C-2, rallied for a 51-34 win over No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran.

Lincoln Lutheran took a 14-0 lead eight minutes into the game before Frank had a pick six and two TD passes the rest of the half, including an 80-yard pass seven seconds before halftime.

Malcolm was up 22-21 at halftime, and then Frank had TD runs of 43, 12, 21 and 6 yards in the second half.

Malcolm improves to 7-0. The Clippers hadn’t had a winning season since 2015 and hadn’t won more than five games in a season since it went 8-2 in 2014.

Top performers

Dylan Heine, Wynot: Went 13 of 24 for 191 yards and five TDs in a win over Osmond. He also had seven tackles on defense.

Tate Hug, Auburn: Rushed for 226 yards and three TDs on 16 carries in a win over Syracuse.

Trey Jackson, Waverly: Threw four TD passes as the Vikings cruised to a win over Lincoln Pius X.

Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna: Rushed for 209 yards and three TDs and also threw for three TDs.

Carson Trompke, Cambridge: Went 9 of 12 for 256 yards and six TDs in a 69-42 win over Bayard.

