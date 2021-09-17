Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Another good night for Knights
Norfolk Catholic is showing again it's among the top teams in Class C-2.
A week after handling defending state champ Ord 30-7, Norfolk Catholic earned a 20-14 overtime win over No. 2 Oakland-Craig.
Karter Kerkman scored with 8:36 left in regulation to put Norfolk Catholic up 14-8 before Oakland-Craig scored at the 6:01 mark to tie it. After forcing a turnover on downs on Oakland-Craig's possession in overtime, Kerkman scored from 7 yards out for the winner.
Norfolk Catholic still has games against ranked teams Wayne, Crofton and Hartington Cedar Catholic in the coming weeks.
Big night for Bluejays
Ashland-Greenwood, ranked second in C-1, gave coach Ryan Thompson his 100th career win when it rallied from a halftime deficit against No. 10 Wayne.
Wayne led 11-7 after a 25-yard field goal on the last play of the first half. But Ashland-Greenwood (4-0) scored twice in the third quarter and went on to a 21-11 win.
Ashland-Greenwood, which shut out its previous two opponents, has allowed 27 points through four games.
Scotus still perfect
Columbus Scotus started last season 1-4, but the Shamrocks are off to a 4-0 start in 2021 after beating their third ranked opponent Friday, outlasting Battle Creek 28-21.
Battle Creek led 14-7 in the second quarter, but two Devon Borchers TD runs in the second half gave the Shamrocks a 28-14 lead. Battle Creek scored with 1:11 left, but Scotus hung on. It added a win over the Braves to the ones it already had against Wahoo and David City Aquinas.
Unpredictable Class B
It was another wild night in Class B.
In addition to Bennington rolling past No. 1 Omaha Skutt, No. 5 Waverly trailed Grand Island Northwest 21-6 in the second quarter before scoring five straight touchdowns. Waverly held on for the 41-34 win.
No. 9 Beatrice also passed a tough test as it edged Elkhorn North 41-40 in overtime.
Top performances
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: The senior rushed for 326 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in a win over Elkhorn Mt. Michael.
Dylan Heine, Wynot: Threw for 281 yards and five TDs in a 64-16 win over Randolph.
Triston Hite, Perkins County: Scored three TDs in his team's 45-point first quarter as it beat Bayard 89-48. Hite returned the game's opening kickoff 67 yards for a TD.
Dylan Hurlburt, Ord: Rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Ord earned a 28-6 win over previously unbeaten Broken Bow.
Chase Wilkinson, McCool Junction: Rushed for 133 yards and three TDs on 10 carries as the Six Man defending champs beat Santee 75-21. He also had six tackles and an interception.
