Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Another good night for Knights

Norfolk Catholic is showing again it's among the top teams in Class C-2.

A week after handling defending state champ Ord 30-7, Norfolk Catholic earned a 20-14 overtime win over No. 2 Oakland-Craig.

Karter Kerkman scored with 8:36 left in regulation to put Norfolk Catholic up 14-8 before Oakland-Craig scored at the 6:01 mark to tie it. After forcing a turnover on downs on Oakland-Craig's possession in overtime, Kerkman scored from 7 yards out for the winner.

Norfolk Catholic still has games against ranked teams Wayne, Crofton and Hartington Cedar Catholic in the coming weeks.

Big night for Bluejays

Ashland-Greenwood, ranked second in C-1, gave coach Ryan Thompson his 100th career win when it rallied from a halftime deficit against No. 10 Wayne.

Wayne led 11-7 after a 25-yard field goal on the last play of the first half. But Ashland-Greenwood (4-0) scored twice in the third quarter and went on to a 21-11 win.

Ashland-Greenwood, which shut out its previous two opponents, has allowed 27 points through four games.

Scotus still perfect