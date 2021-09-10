Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Changes coming in C-2 rankings

Columbus Scotus, ranked sixth in Class C-1, scored twice in the final five minutes to rally past David City Aquinas, No. 4 in C-2, 28-21 Friday.

Both teams had fourth-quarter momentum. Aquinas' Michael Andel scored twice in a three-minute span early in the quarter to give the Monarchs a 21-14 lead.

But Scotus' Garrett Oakley tied it on a 55-yard reception with 4:12 left before Devon Borchers scored from 3 yards out with 30 seconds left to give the Shamrocks the win.

The road doesn't get easier for Aquinas. The next three weeks it plays No. 8 Crofton, No. 2 Oakland-Craig and No. 1 Fremont Bergan.

Elsewhere in C-2, No. 3 Ord fell at home to Norfolk Catholic 30-7.

Oakland-Craig, ranked second, also played a ranked opponent in Crofton, but Oakland-Craig scored the first 29 points and coasted to a 42-13 win.

Thriller in Howells

Cross County, ranked second in Eight Man-1, scored the final 24 points, but No. 5 Howells-Dodge held on for a 40-38 victory.