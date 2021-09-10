Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Changes coming in C-2 rankings
Columbus Scotus, ranked sixth in Class C-1, scored twice in the final five minutes to rally past David City Aquinas, No. 4 in C-2, 28-21 Friday.
Both teams had fourth-quarter momentum. Aquinas' Michael Andel scored twice in a three-minute span early in the quarter to give the Monarchs a 21-14 lead.
But Scotus' Garrett Oakley tied it on a 55-yard reception with 4:12 left before Devon Borchers scored from 3 yards out with 30 seconds left to give the Shamrocks the win.
The road doesn't get easier for Aquinas. The next three weeks it plays No. 8 Crofton, No. 2 Oakland-Craig and No. 1 Fremont Bergan.
Elsewhere in C-2, No. 3 Ord fell at home to Norfolk Catholic 30-7.
Oakland-Craig, ranked second, also played a ranked opponent in Crofton, but Oakland-Craig scored the first 29 points and coasted to a 42-13 win.
Thriller in Howells
Cross County, ranked second in Eight Man-1, scored the final 24 points, but No. 5 Howells-Dodge held on for a 40-38 victory.
Howells-Dodge scored to take a 40-14 lead in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. But Cross County chipped away, closing to 40-38 with 4:08 left on a Shayden Lundstrom TD pass to Daimon Mickey. Lundstrom had a 73-yard TD run five minutes earlier.
Cross County had one last chance in the final minute, but Blake Sindelar's interception secured the win.
Quick starts
Kearney and Burwell each used great starts against ranked opponents to win going away Friday.
Kearney, No. 9 in Class A, led 28-0 after one quarter on its way to bouncing No. 6 North Platte 42-14.
Burwell, No. 1 in Eight Man-1, got six touchdowns from Caleb Busch in the first quarter and a half to take a 36-6 lead over No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale. Burwell went on to a 58-12 win.
Top performances
Max Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast: Rushed for 154 yards on 32 carries as Southeast grinded out a 17-7 win over Grand Island.
Becker Pohlman, Stanton: Rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns on six carries as Stanton outscored Wakefield 81-50. Stanton amassed 387 yards rushing as a team.
Abel Gonzalez, Lewiston: Rushed for 226 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries in a 63-24 win over Dorchester.
Gaige Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth: Rushed for 250 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries in the Falcons' 50-15 win over Meridian.
Bryce Schmidt and Carter Johnson, Anselmo-Merna: Schmidt rushed for 133 yards, Johnson for 129 and both scored three touchdowns in a 60-0 win over South Loup.
