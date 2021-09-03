Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

BDS winning streak comes to end

Johnson-Brock scored on the final play of the game to hand BDS a rare regular-season loss.

Trailing by six, Caleb Fossenbarger hit Hunter Gravatt with a touchdown pass as well as the ensuing 2-point conversion for a 32-30 victory.

BDS' previous regular-season loss was a 36-34 win by Friend in 2014. BDS has won three state titles since that last regular-season loss.

Thrillers in C-1

After pulling away for a win over No. 5 St. Paul last week, Pierce, the top-ranked team in Class C-1, won at the end Friday against No. 3 Columbus Lakeview.

Landon Ternus scored with 20 seconds left to cut Lakeview's deficit to 28-27. Lakeview went for the win, but it missed on the 2-point conversion as Pierce held on.

Adams Central, No. 2 in C-1, lost its game in the final minute. Wahoo scored on a 3-yard run with 28.2 seconds left to down the Patriots 13-8.

In another upset in C-1, Broken Bow forced three turnovers in handing St. Paul another loss, 20-6.

Century mark again

For the second week in a row, a Nebraska football team reached triple digits.