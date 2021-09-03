 Skip to main content
Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers
FOOTBALL

Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

BDS winning streak comes to end

Johnson-Brock scored on the final play of the game to hand BDS a rare regular-season loss.

Trailing by six, Caleb Fossenbarger hit Hunter Gravatt with a touchdown pass as well as the ensuing 2-point conversion for a 32-30 victory.

BDS' previous regular-season loss was a 36-34 win by Friend in 2014. BDS has won three state titles since that last regular-season loss. 

Thrillers in C-1

After pulling away for a win over No. 5 St. Paul last week, Pierce, the top-ranked team in Class C-1, won at the end Friday against No. 3 Columbus Lakeview.

Landon Ternus scored with 20 seconds left to cut Lakeview's deficit to 28-27. Lakeview went for the win, but it missed on the 2-point conversion as Pierce held on.

Adams Central, No. 2 in C-1, lost its game in the final minute. Wahoo scored on a 3-yard run with 28.2 seconds left to down the Patriots 13-8.

In another upset in C-1, Broken Bow forced three turnovers in handing St. Paul another loss, 20-6.

Century mark again 

For the second week in a row, a Nebraska football team reached triple digits.

Anselmo-Merna put up 50 in the first quarter on its way to a 100-6 win over Hemingford on Friday.

Last week, Arthur County outscored SEM 101-80. On Friday, Arthur County lost 77-33 to Cody-Kilgore. 

Top performances

Bryce Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna: Had 163 yards and three touchdowns in the first half when the Coyotes scored 74 points.

Sam Hartman, Grand Island Northwest: Threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a TD — all in the first half — in a win over Gering.

Isaac Kracl, Crete: Rushed for 172 yards and two TDs and also returned a punt 69 yards for a score in a win over McCook.

Xavier Blackburn, Osceola: Rushed for 203 yards in a 52-50 win over Wausa.

