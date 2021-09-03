Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

BDS winning streak comes to end
Johnson-Brock scored on the final play of the game to hand BDS a rare regular-season loss.
Trailing by six, Caleb Fossenbarger hit Hunter Gravatt with a touchdown pass as well as the ensuing 2-point conversion for a 32-30 victory.
BDS' previous regular-season loss was a 36-34 win by Friend in 2014. BDS has won three state titles since that last regular-season loss.
Thrillers in C-1
After pulling away for a win over No. 5 St. Paul last week, Pierce, the top-ranked team in Class C-1, won at the end Friday against No. 3 Columbus Lakeview.
Landon Ternus scored with 20 seconds left to cut Lakeview's deficit to 28-27. Lakeview went for the win, but it missed on the 2-point conversion as Pierce held on.
Adams Central, No. 2 in C-1, lost its game in the final minute. Wahoo scored on a 3-yard run with 28.2 seconds left to down the Patriots 13-8.
In another upset in C-1, Broken Bow forced three turnovers in handing St. Paul another loss, 20-6.
Century mark again
For the second week in a row, a Nebraska football team reached triple digits.
Anselmo-Merna put up 50 in the first quarter on its way to a 100-6 win over Hemingford on Friday.
Last week, Arthur County outscored SEM 101-80. On Friday, Arthur County lost 77-33 to Cody-Kilgore.
Top performances
Bryce Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna: Had 163 yards and three touchdowns in the first half when the Coyotes scored 74 points.
Sam Hartman, Grand Island Northwest: Threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a TD — all in the first half — in a win over Gering.
Isaac Kracl, Crete: Rushed for 172 yards and two TDs and also returned a punt 69 yards for a score in a win over McCook.
Xavier Blackburn, Osceola: Rushed for 203 yards in a 52-50 win over Wausa.
