Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

This time, Knights oust an unbeaten

Oakland-Craig’s two losses are to unbeatens Norfolk Catholic and Malcolm.

On Friday, the Knights took down another unbeaten in Class C-2.

Oakland-Craig held on for a 21-19 win over No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic, which had a 31-yard field goal on the final play go wide right.

The teams were tied 13-13 at halftime before the Knights took the lead for good on Laughlin McNeill’s 1-yard dive midway through the third quarter.

Oakland-Craig faces Fremont Bergan next week. Bergan beat Oakland-Craig in the first round of the playoffs last year on its way to the C-2 title.

Patriots pass test

Adams Central, No. 7 in Class C-1, survived a roller-coaster second half against Central City to stay unbeaten.

Trailing 13-9 at halftime, the Patriots bolted to a 23-13 lead in the first eight minutes of the third. But Central City’s Derek Pfeifer returned a kickoff 93 yards and also threw a 36-yard TD pass to put the Bison in front 27-23 to open the fourth.

A Hyatt Collins TD catch with 3:19 left made it 30-27 Adams Central. That’s how it finished as the Patriots sealed the win with a Jayden Techmeier interception with 59 seconds left.

The Patriots also will have a challenging October, including back-to-back games with unbeatens Aurora and McCook.

Bison on the move

Speaking of McCook, it continued a bounce-back season with a 38-13 win over Sidney to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2018.

After going 4-6 in Class B last season, McCook moved to C-1 and is ranked sixth. All five of its wins have been by at least two touchdowns, and the Bison have scored at least 34 in every game this fall after never scoring more than 34 in 2021.

Coach gets No. 250

BDS trailed Falls City Sacred Heart 20-14 in the second quarter, but Easton Weber had four touchdowns by halftime as BDS rallied for a 52-26 win.

The victory gave coach Mark Rotter has 250th career win.

Top performances

Drew Erhart, Palmyra: Had a hand in six touchdowns as he led a late rally in a 48-44 win over EMF, while Hunter Pope had 12 catches for 285 yards and three TDs. Palmyra trailed 44-20 midway through the third quarter.

Wes Geiken, Gothenburg: Threw a 37-yard TD pass to Jake Burge with 54 seconds left to give the Swedes a 35-28 win over Chadron. Geiken also ran for two TDs.

Andy Maloley, Pawnee City: Ran for 216 yards and three TDs on five carries, returned a kickoff for a 60-yard TD and made 10 tackles in a win over Lewiston.

Abram Scholting, Pierce: Threw five TD passes, ran for one and returned an interception 55 yards in a win over Wayne. Six of those touchdowns were scored before halftime.