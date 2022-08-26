Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

Aurora shows off its good moves

Whether they're in Class B or C-1, it doesn't seem to have an effect on Aurora.

After finishing as Class B state runner-up last year to Bennington, the Huskies moved to C-1 this season. On Friday, they started against a ranked Class B opponent in Grand Island Northwest and rolled to a 43-7 win.

Running back Carlos Collazo rushed for three touchdowns. At the start of the fourth quarter, he even connected with Koby Nachtigal on a 69-yard scoring pass.

Bennington, which beat Aurora in the 2021 final, also was impressive in its debut as the Badgers ran past Omaha Skutt 44-13.

Close calls

There was no shortages of matchups between ranked opponents Friday, and some came down to the wire.

Sutton moved to Eight-Man this season and the Mustangs lost to Cross County 44-30. The game was tied 16-16 at halftime before Cross County scored two touchdowns in the first six minutes of the third quarter to grab momentum.

Meanwhile, Elkhorn scored with 36 seconds left for a 21-17 win over Waverly. It was the third lead change of the night after the Vikings took a 10-0 early lead.

Battle Creek took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter and held off Fremont Bergan, the defending C-2 champion, 14-13.

David City Aquinas led Columbus Scotus 7-6 at halftime before the Shamrocks scored in the fourth quarter for a 13-7 win. Scotus' defense held Aquinas on fourth-and-goal in the final minute.

Top performances

Seth Gaswick and Broc Berry, Chadron: Berry hit Gaswick for an 88-yard touchdown pass. It is believed to be the second-longest scoring pass in school history.

Caleb Paulk, Wood River: Had four touchdown catches to help the Eagles erase a 23-12 fourth-quarter deficit to beat Amherst 34-29.

Cam Kozeal, Millard South: The Vanderbilt baseball commit passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 76 and another score in a win over Millard West.

Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Patrick's: Rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns and returned a punt 65 yards for another score in a win over Cambridge.

August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger: Rushed for four touchdowns in a 52-18 win over Norfolk Lutheran.