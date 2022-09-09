Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

Panthers pounce on third-ranked Knights

Elmwood-Murdock had scored 95 and 76 points, respectively, during its first two games of the season.

But Friday, Palmyra, ranked ninth in Eight Man-1, was able to slow the No. 3 Knights then pulled away for a 52-28 win.

The Panthers used a 26-point second quarter that included a safety to build a 32-20 halftime lead. Drew Erhart threw touchdown passes of 38, 10 and 65 yards in the first half.

Palmyra then forced three turnovers in the third quarter and extended the lead to 46-20 early in the fourth. The Panthers, who went 6-2 last season, have scored more than 50 points in all three wins this fall.

Palmyra faces another ranked opponent next Friday when it goes to Thayer Central.

Chants back on track

Ord ended up splitting a pair of showdowns with the other two top teams in Class C-2.

After Norfolk Catholic ran past the Chants 35-14 in Ord, they went to Battle Creek and controlled the game with their defense in a 25-7 win.

Ord started the scoring on a 65-yard pass play from Dylan Hurlburt to Blake Hinrichs, Talan Bruha added two field goals and Battle Creek's lone touchdown came at the start of the second half.

Another ranked C-2 team, Fremont Bergan, fell as Lincoln Christian scored touchdowns on four straight second-half possessions in a 39-20 win. The teams were tied 13-13 at halftime.

Clippers stay on course

Malcolm hasn't finished with a winning record since 2015.

But a 22-20 overtime win over Oakland-Craig on Friday improved the Clippers to 3-0.

Malcolm trailed the perennial power 14-6 before Lucas Christensen's touchdown with 5:41 left in regulation tied it. Both teams scored in overtime, but Malcolm made its 2-point try.

Malcolm's next four opponents were a combined 0-8 coming into Friday.

Top performers

Cash Chytka, Cozad: Scored two touchdowns and had the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter as the Haymakers beat Ogallala 26-14.

Carlos Collazo, Aurora: Rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries as the Huskies handed Ashland-Greenwood its first regular-season loss since 2018.

Hyatt Collins, Adams Central: Rushed for five touchdowns as the Patriots shut out Gothenburg.

Kyle Cox, Sandhills/Thedford: Scored five touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 44-8 win over Twin Loup.

Marty Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep: Rushed for 220 yards on 21 carries and had TDs of 76 and 69 yards against Gretna.

Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Patrick's: Rushed for 115 yards on five carries, threw a 31-yard TD pass on his only attempt and returned a fumble 7 yards for a touchdown as the Irish stay unbeaten.