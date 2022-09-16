 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

St. Cecilia survives wild second half

Hastings St. Cecilia seemed to be on the verge of pulling away from Wahoo Neumann in Friday's matchup between ranked Class C-2 teams.

No. 5 St. Cecilia led 20-7 at halftime and upped the margin to 26-7 with 8:23 left in the third period.

But the next 10 minutes were owned by the No. 7 Cavaliers.

They scored 27 straight, which included an interception return and a blocked punt return. The blocked punt return by Trent Moudry made it 34-26 with 10:55 left.

St. Cecilia had an answer. Chase Evans scored on a 57-yard run a minute, and his 18-yard TD reception with seven minutes left put the Hawks back in front for good en route to a 44-34 victory.

People are also reading…

Badgers bolt from Pius 

Bennington had its own second-half surge Friday night.

Lincoln Pius X was within a touchdown of Class B No. 1 Bennington at halftime, but special teams and defense helped the Badgers quickly run away.

Bennington intercepted a pass in the end zone in the final minute of the first half to maintain a 7-0 lead. Then the Badgers stunned the Bolts at the start of the second half — Quinton Archer returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown and less than two minutes later Trey Bird threw a 28-yard TD pass.

A blocked punt set up another third-quarter TD, and it was 35-0 early in the fourth. That was the final score.

First to two wins

After having its game postponed by lightning Thursday, Norfolk and Fremont played the final 10:24 of their game Friday afternoon.

Tied 7-7 when the game halted, it turned out the first team to score would win.

The points ended up being a safety as an errant snap on a punt attempt went through the end zone to give Norfolk the lead with 2:16 left.

The Panthers went on to secure the 9-7 win to improve to 3-1. Norfolk, which has only lost 20-16 to Grand Island, faces No. 1 Omaha Westside next Friday.

Top performers

Max Buettenback, Lincoln SE: Returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a TD and scored on a 1-yard run 95 seconds into the game in a 31-10 win over Lincoln North Star. 

Paiton Hoefer, Elgin/Pope John: Ran for 132 yards and three TDs on seven carries and was 3 for 3 with two TDs in a 47-20 win over CWC.

Beau Knapp and Trent Watkins, Elm Creek: Knapp hit Watkins with a 42-yard Hail Mary on the final play to give the Buffs a 52-48 win over Central Valley.

Jordan Mariska and Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central: Combined for 437 yards rushing in a 48-36 win over Palmyra in a matchup of unbeaten Eight Man-1 teams. Thayer scored the first 14 points and never trailed.

Quinten Myers, Anselmo-Merna: Rushed for 114 yards on 27 carries and scored two TDs in a 14-12 win over previously unbeaten Leyton.

Sloan Pelican, Johnson-Brock: Threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 65 and two more TDs in a win.

Zayden Wilsey, Franklin: Rushed for 116 yards and four TDs, threw for 124 yards and two TDs and intercepted a pass on defense in a win over Meridian.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert