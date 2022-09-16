Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

St. Cecilia survives wild second half

Hastings St. Cecilia seemed to be on the verge of pulling away from Wahoo Neumann in Friday's matchup between ranked Class C-2 teams.

No. 5 St. Cecilia led 20-7 at halftime and upped the margin to 26-7 with 8:23 left in the third period.

But the next 10 minutes were owned by the No. 7 Cavaliers.

They scored 27 straight, which included an interception return and a blocked punt return. The blocked punt return by Trent Moudry made it 34-26 with 10:55 left.

St. Cecilia had an answer. Chase Evans scored on a 57-yard run a minute, and his 18-yard TD reception with seven minutes left put the Hawks back in front for good en route to a 44-34 victory.

Badgers bolt from Pius

Bennington had its own second-half surge Friday night.

Lincoln Pius X was within a touchdown of Class B No. 1 Bennington at halftime, but special teams and defense helped the Badgers quickly run away.

Bennington intercepted a pass in the end zone in the final minute of the first half to maintain a 7-0 lead. Then the Badgers stunned the Bolts at the start of the second half — Quinton Archer returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown and less than two minutes later Trey Bird threw a 28-yard TD pass.

A blocked punt set up another third-quarter TD, and it was 35-0 early in the fourth. That was the final score.

First to two wins

After having its game postponed by lightning Thursday, Norfolk and Fremont played the final 10:24 of their game Friday afternoon.

Tied 7-7 when the game halted, it turned out the first team to score would win.

The points ended up being a safety as an errant snap on a punt attempt went through the end zone to give Norfolk the lead with 2:16 left.

The Panthers went on to secure the 9-7 win to improve to 3-1. Norfolk, which has only lost 20-16 to Grand Island, faces No. 1 Omaha Westside next Friday.

Top performers

Max Buettenback, Lincoln SE: Returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a TD and scored on a 1-yard run 95 seconds into the game in a 31-10 win over Lincoln North Star.

Paiton Hoefer, Elgin/Pope John: Ran for 132 yards and three TDs on seven carries and was 3 for 3 with two TDs in a 47-20 win over CWC.

Beau Knapp and Trent Watkins, Elm Creek: Knapp hit Watkins with a 42-yard Hail Mary on the final play to give the Buffs a 52-48 win over Central Valley.

Jordan Mariska and Sam Souerdyke, Thayer Central: Combined for 437 yards rushing in a 48-36 win over Palmyra in a matchup of unbeaten Eight Man-1 teams. Thayer scored the first 14 points and never trailed.

Quinten Myers, Anselmo-Merna: Rushed for 114 yards on 27 carries and scored two TDs in a 14-12 win over previously unbeaten Leyton.

Sloan Pelican, Johnson-Brock: Threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 65 and two more TDs in a win.

Zayden Wilsey, Franklin: Rushed for 116 yards and four TDs, threw for 124 yards and two TDs and intercepted a pass on defense in a win over Meridian.