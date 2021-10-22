Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Here we highlight some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

Work ahead for defending champs

The regular season wrapped up Friday and now 2020’s champions can focus on defending their titles. None of those champs, though, are atop The World-Herald’s rankings.

Omaha Westside is unbeaten and ranked third in Class A while Elkhorn has won seven straight and is ranked fifth in Class B.

Pierce, which won its first title since 2008 last year, was No. 1 in C-1 through the first month of the season before a couple of losses knocked it out of the poll. Pierce heads into the playoffs following a 35-27 win over Wayne Friday.

C-2 champ Ord ranked seventh but last year’s runner-up, Fremont Bergan, has been No. 1, winning all its games by at least 20 points.

Eight man defending champions started their march to a repeat with big wins Thursday.

Eight Man-1 champ Dundy County-Stratton led 66-0 at halftime in its win over Cambridge. In last year’s final, the Tigers outlasted Burwell, which has been ranked No. 1 throughout the season. If those meet again in the playoffs, it would be in the semifinal.