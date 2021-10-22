Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Here we highlight some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.
* * *
Work ahead for defending champs
The regular season wrapped up Friday and now 2020’s champions can focus on defending their titles. None of those champs, though, are atop The World-Herald’s rankings.
Omaha Westside is unbeaten and ranked third in Class A while Elkhorn has won seven straight and is ranked fifth in Class B.
Pierce, which won its first title since 2008 last year, was No. 1 in C-1 through the first month of the season before a couple of losses knocked it out of the poll. Pierce heads into the playoffs following a 35-27 win over Wayne Friday.
C-2 champ Ord ranked seventh but last year’s runner-up, Fremont Bergan, has been No. 1, winning all its games by at least 20 points.
Eight man defending champions started their march to a repeat with big wins Thursday.
Eight Man-1 champ Dundy County-Stratton led 66-0 at halftime in its win over Cambridge. In last year’s final, the Tigers outlasted Burwell, which has been ranked No. 1 throughout the season. If those meet again in the playoffs, it would be in the semifinal.
Eight Man-2 champion BDS has three losses this season, but the Eagles rolled Thursday over Fullerton. Sandhills/Thedford, last year’s runner-up, is unbeaten and ranked No. 2 by The World-Herald.
In Six Man, defending champ McCool Junction is 7-1 while runner-up Sterling is No. 1.
Waverly wins thriller
Waverly, ranked fourth in Class B, trailed by 14 with less than five minutes left, but the Vikings got it tied and outlasted No. 8 Norris 52-49 in triple overtime.
Norris led 28-7 late in the first half and 35-21 with five minutes left. But two big plays by Waverly’s Preston Harms helped force overtime.
Harms returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD in the final minute of the first half, then he caught an 81-yard TD pass with 4:36 left to pull the Vikings within 35-28. Waverly tied it with 2:23 left in regulation.
Both scored TDs in the first two overtimes. Waverly held Norris on downs in the third overtime, then the Vikings’ Devin Moore kicked an 18-yard field goal for the win.
In another matchup of ranked teams, Aurora, the state runner-up in B last season, started the year 0-2 but won its seventh straight with a dominant first half Friday. The Huskies led No. 9 Seward 22-0 seven minutes in and 50-8 at halftime en route to a 50-14 win.
Lakeview rocks Scotus
Columbus Lakeview handled rival Scotus Friday, winning the district title and handing the Shamrocks their first loss this season.
Adam Van Cleave rushed for 235 yards in the first half and scored all five touchdowns as Lakeview (7-2) won 35-0 for its sixth straight win.
Scotus was 8-0 and had four wins over teams that are in this week’s rankings.
Top performances
Ashton Gragg, Central City: Had five touchdown receptions in a 42-16 win over Wood River-Shelton. The five TD receptions would be a C-1 state record.
Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: Had four touchdowns in the first half in a 49-14 win over Ponca.
Bayler Poston, Nebraska City: Rushed for three touchdowns in a 27-26 win over Lincoln Christian.
