FOOTBALL

Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

Defending the title

With the regular season behind us, the champions from the 2021 season will focus on defending their titles.

Three of last year's winners are unbeaten and No. 1 in their class. That includes Howells-Dodge, which won Eight Man-1 but is No. 1 in Eight Man-2 this season.

Bennington looks for another Class B title after winning all its games by at least two touchdowns. Gretna, which vacated its 2021 Class A title, is unbeaten heading into this year's playoffs.

Columbus Lakeview, 7-2 and the C-1 defending champ, pulled away from rival Scotus on Friday for a 28-7 win. C-2 champ Fremont Bergan is 6-3 after it handled another test Friday. Bergan and North Bend were tied 20-all with five minutes left in the third quarter before Kade McIntyre ran for three TDs the rest of the way. North Bend cut its deficit to 41-36 with 4:52 left, but that's how the game ended.

Six Man champ Cody-Kilgore is 6-2 after it lost 34-28 to Hay Springs on Friday.

One that won't defend its title is Kenesaw at Eight Man-2 as the Blue Devils lost to South Loup in the playoffs' opening round Thursday.

Class C turnarounds

Malcolm and McCook had losing records in 2021, but both take 9-0 marks in the playoffs.

Malcolm, No. 4 in Class C-2 after going 4-5 last year, completed its first unbeaten regular season since 1999 with a 62-28 win over Wilber-Clatonia. Senior Hayden Frank put the Clippers up 21-0 in the first seven minutes as he had TD runs of 4 and 78 yards and a 61-yard TD pass.

McCook, which went 4-6 in Class B last year before moving to C-1, finished 9-0 with a 48-28 win over Chadron.

Mitchell, No. 9 in C-2, was unbeaten before taking a 55-16 loss to Gordon-Rushville. It was 24-16 at halftime before Gordon-Rushville scored 24 third-quarter points to seize control.

Knights are all right

Norfolk Catholic completed its first unbeaten regular season sine 2017 with a 14-0 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday afternoon.

The Knights, who scored all the points in the second quarter, also defeated ranked opponents Ord, Oakland-Craig and Battle Creek this season. The Knights have allowed a total of 67 points.

Top performances

Treyven Beckman, Kearney: Became the Bearcats' single-season record holder in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Kalen Knott, Seward: Rushed for five TDs, passed for one and accounted for more than 400 yards of offense in a win over Beatrice.

Justin Pierce, Pawnee City: Five of his eight passes went for touchdowns in a win over Dorchester.

Drake Zimmerman, Ashland-Greenwood: Rushed for 171 yards and two TDs on 14 carries in a shutout of Platteview.

