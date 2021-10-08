Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Here we highlight some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.
* * *
Unbeatens to meet in Class C-1
Boone Central picked up another win over a ranked C-1 opponent while another one awaits the Cardinals next week.
No. 3 Boone held a 21-13 lead over No. 10 Wayne after three quarters before pulling away for a 35-13 win. Boone will play fellow unbeaten Columbus Scotus next week.
Boone edged then-No. 1 Pierce two weeks ago.
Pierce faced another major test Friday when it trailed West Point-Beemer 41-28 midway through the third quarter. But Pierce grabbed a 49-41 lead midway through the fourth en route to a 57-41 win.
Thrillers in Class B
While Class B No. 1 Bennington was rolling over No. 2 Elkhorn, No. 3 Plattsmouth earned a bump in the ratings by winning a thriller over No. 4 Waverly.
Tied 14-14 at halftime, Plattsmouth scored the only points of the second half when Owen Prince went up and grabbed a defended pass from TJ Fitzpatrick near the goal line and scored a 22-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left for a 21-14 win.
Also in Class B, Seward won when Gavin Sukup hit Micah Hackbart with a 9-yard pass in the end zone with nine seconds left to edge Beatrice 28-26. Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens had scored his fourth TD of the night with 1:24 left.
Longhorns rally
A matchup of unbeatens lived up to the billing in Eight Man-1 as No. 1 Burwell rallied for a 34-28 win over unranked Anselmo-Merna.
Burwell never led until it scored with just under five left for the 34-28 lead. Anselmo-Merna led 20-0 midway through the second quarter and 28-20 after the third.
Meanwhile, Bloomfield, ranked 10th in Eight Man-2, never trailed in downing No. 3 O'Neill St. Mary's 28-22.
Bloomfield built a 28-8 lead on Cody Bruegman's 27-yard run late in the third quarter. St. Mary's scored twice in the fourth, the latter with 52 seconds left, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Top performers
Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff: Ran for 245 yards and scored five touchdowns in a win over Lexington.
Ryland Garretson, McCool Junction: Rushed for 194 yards and four TDs on his six carries, and also had an interception and a fumble recovery in a 72-24 win over Meridian.
Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Rushed for 195 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Stars downed Adams Central 41-12. Grieser went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
Javier Marino and Lane Urkoski, High Plains: Combined for eight touchdowns in an 86-34 win over Nebraska Lutheran.
Brock Roblee, North Platte: Rushed for a season-best 247 yards as the Bulldogs outlasted Lincoln East.
Noah Walters, Lincoln East: In the loss to North Platte, he threw five touchdown passes, marking the fifth straight game he's thrown at least five TDs. Walters has 33 on the season.
