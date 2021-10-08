Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Longhorns rally

A matchup of unbeatens lived up to the billing in Eight Man-1 as No. 1 Burwell rallied for a 34-28 win over unranked Anselmo-Merna.

Burwell never led until it scored with just under five left for the 34-28 lead. Anselmo-Merna led 20-0 midway through the second quarter and 28-20 after the third.

Meanwhile, Bloomfield, ranked 10th in Eight Man-2, never trailed in downing No. 3 O'Neill St. Mary's 28-22.

Bloomfield built a 28-8 lead on Cody Bruegman's 27-yard run late in the third quarter. St. Mary's scored twice in the fourth, the latter with 52 seconds left, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Top performers

Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff: Ran for 245 yards and scored five touchdowns in a win over Lexington.

Ryland Garretson, McCool Junction: Rushed for 194 yards and four TDs on his six carries, and also had an interception and a fumble recovery in a 72-24 win over Meridian.

Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Rushed for 195 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Stars downed Adams Central 41-12. Grieser went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.