FOOTBALL

Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

  Updated
Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

Bison stay unbeaten

McCook has enjoyed a nice bounce-back season after going 4-6 in Class B in 2021.

On Friday, the Bison, who are C-1 this fall, improved to 8-0 with arguably their best win of the season as they went on the road and knocked off Adams Central 28-14. The Patriots had been unbeaten before a loss to No. 1 Aurora last week.

McCook led 14-7 at halftime and secured the win on a 54-yard TD run by Jacob Gomez-Wilson.

McCook ends its regular season next Friday against Chadron.

Mitchell works overtime

Speaking of staying unbeaten, Class C-2 No. 7 Mitchell did that Friday, but it needed overtime to do so.

Mitchell and Valentine played a scoreless fourth quarter and went to overtime tied 14-all. Valentine scored on its possession, but failed on its conversion.

Mitchell then got a 20-yard scoring pass from Cael Peters to Hayden Umble. The converted extra-point kick gave Mitchell a 21-20 win.

Mitchell had won all its games by at least two touchdowns before Friday. It ends its regular season against Gordon-Rushville next week.

Playoffs next for Eight Man

The playoffs are right around the corner for eight-man teams as their regular seasons ended Friday.

Among the winners was Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, which got five first-half touchdows from Dan Puppe on its way to an 82-24 win over Tri County NE.

LCC finished the regular season 8-0, marking the first time it has had an unbeaten regular season since becoming a consolidated program.

Top performances

Solan Bowen, CWC: Passed for 186 yards, rushed for 50 and accounted for four touchdowns in a win.

Sebastian Boyle, Scottsbluff: Rushed for 233 yards and four TDs in a 35-0 win over Gering.

Zane Flores, Gretna: Went 21 of 28 for 277 yards and six TDs in the first half of a win over Omaha South.

Kade McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: Accounted for six touchdowns, four rushing and two passing, in a win over Tekamah-Herman.

