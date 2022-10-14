Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

Bison stay unbeaten

McCook has enjoyed a nice bounce-back season after going 4-6 in Class B in 2021.

On Friday, the Bison, who are C-1 this fall, improved to 8-0 with arguably their best win of the season as they went on the road and knocked off Adams Central 28-14. The Patriots had been unbeaten before a loss to No. 1 Aurora last week.

McCook led 14-7 at halftime and secured the win on a 54-yard TD run by Jacob Gomez-Wilson.

McCook ends its regular season next Friday against Chadron.

Mitchell works overtime

Speaking of staying unbeaten, Class C-2 No. 7 Mitchell did that Friday, but it needed overtime to do so.

Mitchell and Valentine played a scoreless fourth quarter and went to overtime tied 14-all. Valentine scored on its possession, but failed on its conversion.

Mitchell then got a 20-yard scoring pass from Cael Peters to Hayden Umble. The converted extra-point kick gave Mitchell a 21-20 win.

Mitchell had won all its games by at least two touchdowns before Friday. It ends its regular season against Gordon-Rushville next week.

Playoffs next for Eight Man

The playoffs are right around the corner for eight-man teams as their regular seasons ended Friday.

Among the winners was Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, which got five first-half touchdows from Dan Puppe on its way to an 82-24 win over Tri County NE.

LCC finished the regular season 8-0, marking the first time it has had an unbeaten regular season since becoming a consolidated program.

Top performances

Solan Bowen, CWC: Passed for 186 yards, rushed for 50 and accounted for four touchdowns in a win.

Sebastian Boyle, Scottsbluff: Rushed for 233 yards and four TDs in a 35-0 win over Gering.

Zane Flores, Gretna: Went 21 of 28 for 277 yards and six TDs in the first half of a win over Omaha South.

Kade McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: Accounted for six touchdowns, four rushing and two passing, in a win over Tekamah-Herman.