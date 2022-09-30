Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

Big rally keeps Ainsworth undefeated

Ainsworth has a comeback to remember in what has been its best season in recent memory.

The Bulldogs, ranked seventh in Eight Man-2, trailed No. 2 Elgin/Pope John 36-8 late in the second quarter before storming back for a 52-44 win Friday afternoon.

Ainsworth, which improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1992, hadn't allowed more than 14 points in a game before Friday. But after digging a hole, Ainsworth cut its deficit to 44-36 late in the third quarter, tied it midway through the fourth and won it when Carter Nelson hit Traegan McNally with a TD pass with 1:15 left. Nelson sealed the win with an interception in the final minute.

Nelson ran for 127 yards, threw for 267 and accounted for six TDs. He hit McNally with touchdown passes for Ainsworth's last three scores.

EPJ's Jack Wemhoff rushed for 126 yards before leaving with an injury in the second quarter. Injuries shortened the Wolfpack depth as the game went on.

Long streak ends

Elsewhere in Eight Man-2, a long winning streak was snapped at 18 when defending champ Kenesaw lost 46-12 to Lawrence-Nelson.

Krayton Kucera threw four TD passes in the first half as Lawrence-Nelson bolted to a 32-6 lead. Kenesaw (5-1), which won its first state title last fall, had won its first five games this season all by at least 24 points.

Record night for Husky

Carlos Collazo has had a huge season for Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora, and Friday at Minden he set a single-game program record by rushing for 299 yards in a 54-14 win.

Collazo had TD runs of 47 and 65 yards in the first six minutes to set the tone against No. 10 Minden. He finished with six touchdowns, including an 80-yard reception.

Aurora will face unbeaten Adams Central next week.

Bearcats work overtime

Scottsbluff, No. 4 in Class B, made the long bus ride to No. 5 Waverly and ended up playing four quarters and then some. But the Bearcats come away with a win.

Scottsbluff was up 21-14 before Waverly's Evan Kastens scored on a 7-yard run with 1:04 left to force overtime. The Bearcats then scored on the first possession of overtime on a Braeden Stull run and held off Waverly for the 28-21 win.

Top performances

Kyle Cox, Sandhills/Thedford: Threw six touchdown passes in a 49-8 win over Anselmo-Merna.

LJ McNeill, Oakland-Craig: Rushed for 185 yards and six TDs, helping the Knights erase a 17-8 first-quarter deficit to beat Fremont Bergan 46-17.

Jackson Roberts, North Platte SP: Scored TDs on four of his nine carries and returned two punts for scores in the first nine minutes.