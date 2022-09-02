Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

Stalwarts in Class C-1 don't disappoint

Aurora and Pierce, the top two teams in Class C-1, also turned in impressive wins over ranked opponents.

Carlos Collazo scored four first-half touchdown and started the second half with an 80-yard scoring dash as Aurora cruised past Boone Central 34-13. That long run gave Collazo 225 yards rushing on the night.

Pierce, meanwhile, got five touchdowns from Keenan Valverde — four before halftime — as it dominated Columbus Scotus 45-7.

Kerkman carries Knights

The matchup between No. 1 and 2 in C-2 was all Karter Kerkman and Norfolk Catholic.

Kerkman had 104 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the first half as the No. 1 Knights beat Ord 35-14 Friday.

Kerkman had all five Norfolk Catholic's touchdowns in last week's win over Oakland-Craig, then his four TDs gave the Knights a 28-7 halftime lead as they rolled from there.

Norfolk Catholic's biggest regular-season tests down the line will be Battle Creek later this month and Hartington Cedar Catholic in October.

Wynot stays perfect

Dylan Heine had a hand in six touchdowns as Wynot improved to 2-0 by knocking off perennial power Humphrey St. Francis 47-26.

Wynot broke open an 8-8 halftime tie with 29 third-quarter points.

Wynot now faces Eight Man-2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge next week while St. Francis dropped to 0-2. St. Francis had one regular-season loss in the previous four seasons combined.

Piling up the points

Elmwood-Murdock raised some eyebrows by putting up 95 points in a win over Falls City Sacred Heart last week.

The Knights showed that firepower again Friday as they led Freeman 49-20 at halftime before securing a 76-20 win.

Top performances

Conor Booth, Wahoo Neumann: Rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Waylon Cronk, Wood River: Was 4 of 6 for 240 yards in the first half of a win over Gibbon. The victory also was the 200th career win for coach Jeff Ashby.

Kyle Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh: Scored six touchdowns in a 66-36 win over a ranked Pender squad. Clarkson/Leigh led 44-36 with eight minutes left when Kasik ran 51 yards for a momentum-shifting touchdown.

Breckan Schluter, EMF: Ran for 223 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 70-26 win over McCool Junction.