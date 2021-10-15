Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Here we highlight some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.
* * *
Shamrocks stay perfect
Columbus Scotus and Boone Central have enjoyed turnaround seasons after having losing records in 2020.
Both were 7-0 when they met Friday. Scotus, No. 5 in Class C-1, left with its perfect record intact.
The Shamrocks used a long second-half drive to secure a 21-12 win at No. 3 Boone Central.
Scotus, whose season got jumpstarted with early wins over Wahoo and David City Aquinas, took a 14-6 lead midway through the third when Garrett Oakley caught a 13-yard TD pass off a fake field goal. After Boone cut it to 14-12 four minutes later, Scotus went on a 10-minute drive, capped by a Devon Borchers run.
Scotus, which was 4-5 a year ago, ends its regular season against rival Columbus Lakeview next week. Boone Central, 3-4 a year ago, had beaten ranked Pierce, Battle Creek and Wayne the previous three weeks.
Defensive standouts
There will be other movement in the C-1 rankings next week as Battle Creek, which lost three straight earlier this season, shut down No. 4 Pierce's offense in a 24-6 win.
Pierce was 6-1 and averaged 51 points through its first seven games.
Also in C-1, Chadron turned in another stout defensive effort in Friday's 21-3 win over Gothenburg.
Chadron (8-0), which lost 35-14 to the Swedes last year, hasn't given up more than eight points in a game.
Blue Devils still red hot
Plattsmouth's biggest challenges have been at the back end of its schedule, and the Blue Devils passed another test with a 33-20 win at Beatrice.
Beatrice took a 14-13 lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter. But Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses scored on 4- and 5-yards runs in the third quarter and from the 3 with five minutes to go to help the Blue Devils stay unbeaten.
Plattsmouth ends its regular season next week against Class A's Bellevue East.
Coyotes solid again
Anselmo-Merna showed it deserved being moved into the rankings after last week's loss to Eight Man-1 No. 1 Burwell.
The Coyotes held on through a scoreless fourth quarter to win an 18-13 thriller over Arcadia-Loup City (6-2) Friday. Anselmo-Merna got 113 yards and a TD on 27 carries from Carter Johnson.
Top performers
Brayden Chaney, Gretna: Scored on a kick return and an interception return as the Dragons beat Lincoln Southeast.
Carlos Collazo, Aurora: Rushed for 205 yards on 22 carries as the Huskies, No. 3 in Class B, held off No. 8 Grand Island Northwest 41-27.
Dylan Mostek, Bennington: Running back enjoyed another huge night. He ran for 314 yards and five TDs on 26 carries against Omaha Roncalli.
Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Went 19 of 21 for 349 yards and five TDs in the first half against Lincoln Northeast.
