Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Pierce was 6-1 and averaged 51 points through its first seven games.

Also in C-1, Chadron turned in another stout defensive effort in Friday's 21-3 win over Gothenburg.

Chadron (8-0), which lost 35-14 to the Swedes last year, hasn't given up more than eight points in a game.

Blue Devils still red hot

Plattsmouth's biggest challenges have been at the back end of its schedule, and the Blue Devils passed another test with a 33-20 win at Beatrice.

Beatrice took a 14-13 lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter. But Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses scored on 4- and 5-yards runs in the third quarter and from the 3 with five minutes to go to help the Blue Devils stay unbeaten.

Plattsmouth ends its regular season next week against Class A's Bellevue East.

Coyotes solid again

Anselmo-Merna showed it deserved being moved into the rankings after last week's loss to Eight Man-1 No. 1 Burwell.

The Coyotes held on through a scoreless fourth quarter to win an 18-13 thriller over Arcadia-Loup City (6-2) Friday. Anselmo-Merna got 113 yards and a TD on 27 carries from Carter Johnson.