Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers
FOOTBALL

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football ratings by Stu Pospisil.

Here we highlight some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

Shamrocks stay perfect

Columbus Scotus and Boone Central have enjoyed turnaround seasons after having losing records in 2020.

Both were 7-0 when they met Friday. Scotus, No. 5 in Class C-1, left with its perfect record intact.

The Shamrocks used a long second-half drive to secure a 21-12 win at No. 3 Boone Central.

Scotus, whose season got jumpstarted with early wins over Wahoo and David City Aquinas, took a 14-6 lead midway through the third when Garrett Oakley caught a 13-yard TD pass off a fake field goal. After Boone cut it to 14-12 four minutes later, Scotus went on a 10-minute drive, capped by a Devon Borchers run.

Scotus, which was 4-5 a year ago, ends its regular season against rival Columbus Lakeview next week. Boone Central, 3-4 a year ago, had beaten ranked Pierce, Battle Creek and Wayne the previous three weeks. 

Defensive standouts

There will be other movement in the C-1 rankings next week as Battle Creek, which lost three straight earlier this season, shut down No. 4 Pierce's offense in a 24-6 win. 

Pierce was 6-1 and averaged 51 points through its first seven games.

Also in C-1, Chadron turned in another stout defensive effort in Friday's 21-3 win over Gothenburg.

Chadron (8-0), which lost 35-14 to the Swedes last year, hasn't given up more than eight points in a game. 

Blue Devils still red hot

Plattsmouth's biggest challenges have been at the back end of its schedule, and the Blue Devils passed another test with a 33-20 win at Beatrice.

Beatrice took a 14-13 lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter. But Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses scored on 4- and 5-yards runs in the third quarter and from the 3 with five minutes to go to help the Blue Devils stay unbeaten. 

Plattsmouth ends its regular season next week against Class A's Bellevue East. 

Coyotes solid again

Anselmo-Merna showed it deserved being moved into the rankings after last week's loss to Eight Man-1 No. 1 Burwell.

The Coyotes held on through a scoreless fourth quarter to win an 18-13 thriller over Arcadia-Loup City (6-2) Friday. Anselmo-Merna got 113 yards and a TD on 27 carries from Carter Johnson.  

Top performers

Brayden Chaney, Gretna: Scored on a kick return and an interception return as the Dragons beat Lincoln Southeast. 

Carlos Collazo, Aurora: Rushed for 205 yards on 22 carries as the Huskies, No. 3 in Class B, held off No. 8 Grand Island Northwest 41-27.

Dylan Mostek, Bennington: Running back enjoyed another huge night. He ran for 314 yards and five TDs on 26 carries against Omaha Roncalli.

Noah Walters, Lincoln East: Went 19 of 21 for 349 yards and five TDs in the first half against Lincoln Northeast.

