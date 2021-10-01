Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

The Jaguars led 36-0 15 minutes into the game en route to a 44-8 win over No. 6 Stanton. Levi Belina had three TDs in that early burst, while Gavin Nelson had a 17-yard TD run and pick-six.

Burwell, No. 1 in Eight Man-1, used a dominant second half to put away No. 10 Arcadia-Loup City 52-13. Burwell's lead was 22-13 late in the first half before taking over in the third quarter.

Another big Knight

Norfolk Catholic won its fifth in a row, including four against ranked opponents, as it edged Wayne 18-14 at Wayne.

The Knights, No. 3 in Class C-2, trailed the No. 7 team in C-1 14-12 when Karter Kerkman broke loose on a run to score from midfield with 3:25 left. Their only loss this season was on opening night against Boone Central.

There will be other movement in the C-1 rankings Monday as Ogallala scored twice in the fourth quarter to hand No. 6 Cozad a 16-13 loss. Cozad, which had won three one-score games this season, led 7-0 after three quarters.

Top performances

Nick Conant, Adams Central: Accounted for five touchdowns in a 59-20 win over Central City. Adams Central faces C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic next week.