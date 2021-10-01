Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Here we highlight some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.
* * *
No close call this time for Vikings
Waverly's two losses have been by a total of four points.
Cole Murray made sure early on that wouldn't be the case against previously unbeaten Beatrice.
Murray rushed for four touchdowns and tossed another in the first half as Waverly bolted to a 35-0 halftime lead. The Vikings cruised to a 56-7 win while Murray finished with 104 yards rushing and 52 passing.
Waverly, which had lost in double overtime to Omaha Skutt and by one to Elkhorn, will face unbeaten Plattsmouth next Friday.
Beatrice will play Seward, which lost its first game Friday to Grand Island Northwest, and unbeaten Plattsmouth the next two weeks.
Plattsmouth needed a late Christian Meneses TD to edge Norris 28-21. Meneses, who had three TDs on the night, scored on a 3-yard run with 1:46 left to break a 21-21 tie.
Jaguars pounce
Howells-Dodge, No. 3 in Eight Man-1, was another team that wasted no time in taking control against another unbeaten team.
The Jaguars led 36-0 15 minutes into the game en route to a 44-8 win over No. 6 Stanton. Levi Belina had three TDs in that early burst, while Gavin Nelson had a 17-yard TD run and pick-six.
Burwell, No. 1 in Eight Man-1, used a dominant second half to put away No. 10 Arcadia-Loup City 52-13. Burwell's lead was 22-13 late in the first half before taking over in the third quarter.
Another big Knight
Norfolk Catholic won its fifth in a row, including four against ranked opponents, as it edged Wayne 18-14 at Wayne.
The Knights, No. 3 in Class C-2, trailed the No. 7 team in C-1 14-12 when Karter Kerkman broke loose on a run to score from midfield with 3:25 left. Their only loss this season was on opening night against Boone Central.
There will be other movement in the C-1 rankings Monday as Ogallala scored twice in the fourth quarter to hand No. 6 Cozad a 16-13 loss. Cozad, which had won three one-score games this season, led 7-0 after three quarters.
Top performances
Nick Conant, Adams Central: Accounted for five touchdowns in a 59-20 win over Central City. Adams Central faces C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic next week.
Carter Harsin, Minden: Scored on a 99-yard run in the third quarter to break a 7-7 tie. He added a 69-yard TD run later in the quarter as the Whippets downed Holdrege 27-13.
Ernest Hausmann, Columbus: Caught an 11-yard TD pass on fourth down with 34 seconds left to give the Discoverers a 35-31 win over Kearney.
Aidan Hedstrom, O'Neill St. Mary's: Rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Creighton.
Bradyn Hutto, Hitchcock County: Rushed for 197 yards and two TDs, all in the first half, in an 80-26 win over previously unbeaten Leyton.
Dylan Mostek, Bennington: The state's top rusher did his damage in the first half with 257 yards and five TDs against South Sioux City.
