Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Two other ranked C-1 teams also got scares Friday. No. 4 Columbus Scotus trailed West Point-Beemer 6-0 after three quarters before winning 13-6, and No. 5 Cozad trailed Holdrege 14-7 midway through the third quarter before rallying for a 21-14 win.

Orangemen start 5-0

Class B's best game of the night saw Beatrice improve to 5-0 as the Orangemen knocked off Norris 35-21.

The game was 14-all at halftime and Norris cut its deficit to 28-21 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. But Beatrice, which was 4-6 in 2020, secured the win on Deegan Nelson's 9-yard run with 2:25 left. It was Nelson's third TD of the night.

Coyotes cruise again

Anselmo-Merna gave up an early touchdown, but it ended up being another impressive outing for the Coyotes as they beat Amherst 52-7.

Anselmo-Merna is 5-0 and has outscored its opponents 320-13 this season. Hemingford is the only other team to score on the Coyotes, and Anselmo-Merna won that game 100-6.

Also in Eight Man-1, after going 3-5 in 2020, Bertrand improved to 4-1 with a 55-38 win over Hi-Line on Friday. Hi-Line cut its deficit to 33-30 early in the third quarter before the Vikings scored the next 22 points.