Friday night's notable Nebraska high school football games and top performers

Here we highlight some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.
* * *
Cardinals knock off C-1 champ
Boone Central picked up its best win of the season as the Cardinals gear up for a tough stretch of games.
Boone Central outlasted Class C-1 No. 1 and defending state champ Pierce 35-33 Friday after a wild second half.
The game was 7-7 at halftime before Boone Central scored three straight TDs for a 28-14 lead with 10:42 left. Pierce's Abram Scholting had two long TD passes after that, but a 26-yard TD from Boone Central's Alex Christo proved to be enough for the Cardinals.
Christo rushed for 124 yards and passed for 178, while Pierce's Ben Brahmer had 10 catches for 245 yards.
Boone Central now plays state-ranked Battle Creek, Wayne and Columbus Scotus the next three weeks.
There will be other movement in the Class C-1 rankings on Monday as No. 10 Wayne picked up a 21-14 win over No. 6 Battle Creek. Wayne's winning touchdown came with 9:13 left on Brandon Bartos' 7-yard run, his third TD of the night.
The schedule also gets no easier for Wayne - it plays Norfolk Catholic and Boone Central the next two weeks and ends the regular season against Pierce.
Two other ranked C-1 teams also got scares Friday. No. 4 Columbus Scotus trailed West Point-Beemer 6-0 after three quarters before winning 13-6, and No. 5 Cozad trailed Holdrege 14-7 midway through the third quarter before rallying for a 21-14 win.
Orangemen start 5-0
Class B's best game of the night saw Beatrice improve to 5-0 as the Orangemen knocked off Norris 35-21.
The game was 14-all at halftime and Norris cut its deficit to 28-21 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. But Beatrice, which was 4-6 in 2020, secured the win on Deegan Nelson's 9-yard run with 2:25 left. It was Nelson's third TD of the night.
Coyotes cruise again
Anselmo-Merna gave up an early touchdown, but it ended up being another impressive outing for the Coyotes as they beat Amherst 52-7.
Anselmo-Merna is 5-0 and has outscored its opponents 320-13 this season. Hemingford is the only other team to score on the Coyotes, and Anselmo-Merna won that game 100-6.
Also in Eight Man-1, after going 3-5 in 2020, Bertrand improved to 4-1 with a 55-38 win over Hi-Line on Friday. Hi-Line cut its deficit to 33-30 early in the third quarter before the Vikings scored the next 22 points.
Bertrand's lone loss this season was a 28-20 decision to defending state champ Dundy County-Stratton.
Top performances
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix: Rushed for 205 yards and passed for 99 in a 68-50 win over Arthur County in a matchup of ranked Six Man teams.
Avery Overfelt, Homer: Rushed for four TDs on 10 carries to go with 16 tackles and an interception in a win over Walthill.
Caleb Trimble, Pender: Rushed for 263 yards and scored five TDs as Pender defeated Allen 56-0. The Pendragons are 5-0 for the first time in 10 years.
Jackson Roberts, North Platte St. Pat's: Rushed for 229 yards and four TDs on 12 carries in the Irish's win. He scored on runs of 10, 31, 49 and 51 yards.
Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford: Rushed for two touchdowns, passed for a TD and returned a kickoff for another score as unbeaten Sandhills/Thedford beat South Loup 61-16.
