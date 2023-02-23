There will be a sense of familiarity when the Class A girls basketball district finals play out Friday.

In five of the seven, the teams already have met this season. In two of the district finals, the teams will be playing for a third time.

Only two district finals will have first-time matchups — Lincoln Southwest at Bellevue West in A-2 and Kearney at Bellevue East in A-5.

At stake are berths in the four-day state tournament that begins Wednesday in Lincoln. The seven district champions and one wild-card team — Class A is the only one with a wild card — will advance to state.

Friday’s district finals

A-1: Gretna (12-11) at Millard South (24-2), 7 p.m.

The Dragons have played the Patriots twice, losing 69-49 in the Metro holiday tournament and 77-48 on Jan. 21. Millard South hasn’t lost since a setback against Bellevue West in the Metro tourney final Jan. 2.

A-2: Lincoln Southwest (14-10) at Bellevue West (22-4), 6 p.m.

The Silver Hawks have won seven of their last nine, losing only to Class A No. 1 Millard South and No. 2 Millard North. The Thunderbirds are coming off a 34-point win over Elkhorn South in a district semifinal.

A-3: Lincoln Northeast (15-10) at Lincoln High (23-1), 6 p.m.

The teams have met twice, with the Links prevailing in both. Lincoln High won 64-56 in overtime Dec. 31 in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament final and 53-44 on Jan. 12.

A-4: Omaha Central (17-9) at Millard North (22-2), 6 p.m.

The visiting Mustangs posted a 62-56 victory over the Eagles on Jan. 13. Millard North has won 14 of its last 15, losing only to Millard South.

A-5: Kearney (16-10) at Bellevue East (21-4), 6:45 p.m.

The Bearcats are coming off a 16-point win over Papillion-La Vista South in a district semifinal. The Chieftains, who are 9-1 in their last 10, defeated Omaha North by 35 in the other semifinal.

A-6: Lincoln North Star (16-7) at Lincoln Pius X (19-5), 6:30 p.m.

Icy weather pushed the Navigators’ district semifinal back one day but they prevailed 51-29 over Fremont. The Thunderbolts, who defeated North Star 37-29 on Feb. 3, slipped past 8-16 Columbus 31-28 in the other semifinal.

A-7: Millard West (17-7) at Lincoln East (19-5), 6 p.m.

The Wildcats defeated the Spartans in their season opener, winning 46-35 on Dec. 1. Millard West beat Omaha Westside 60-32 in a district semifinal while East put away Omaha Westview 73-48.