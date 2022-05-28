From facing off to joining forces, Frey and Geary will coach together at Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game

Less than two weeks ago, Steve Frey and Greg Geary were coaching against each other in the Class A baseball final.

The two will join forces Monday, guiding the Collin squad against the Orcutts in the 49th All-Star Game. The Memorial Day contest for Omaha-area seniors will be played at noon at Brown Park.

The game, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. but moved up because of the threat of rain, traditionally marks the unofficial start of the American Legion summer season.

Frey coached Millard West to the state title May 19 when his Wildcats defeated Geary’s Millard South squad 11-10. The Patriots fell behind 9-0 but rallied to take a 10-9 lead before Millard West tied it and then won it with a walk-off homer from AJ Tauber.

“This is a fun game to coach,” Frey said. “There’s so much talent in one place, and most of these guys already know each other.”

The game, hosted by American Legion Post No. 1, also pays tribute to veterans of every branch of the service. It’s named after longtime coaches “Cornie” Collin and Scotty Orcutt.

The coaches rotate each year, but this season is special. Frey has led the Wildcats to two titles since 2019 while Geary has guided the Patriots to the final the past three seasons, winning the championship in 2021 to break a 41-year drought.

There’s also star power in the opposing dugout with coaches Pat Mooney of Omaha Creighton Prep and Dave Cork of Millard North. Mooney has guided Prep to seven state titles — he also posted career win No. 500 this season — while Cork led the Mustangs to a 35-0 record and a championship in 2005.

Frey said it’s an honor to be part of the game.

“It’s an awesome tribute to our veterans,” he said. “It’s a great way to start our Legion season.”

Frey said he wouldn’t give Geary a hard time about that Class A final. The two are good friends and the schools have met in the championship game the past three seasons.

“I’ll let Greg be the first one to bring it up,” the coach said. “But I’m not sure that’s going to happen.”

Geary jokingly said he expected Frey to be wearing his championship medal that night.

“If I do, it will be under my jersey,” Frey said.

He added that the two should make a good team as co-coaches.

“I’m a pitching guy and he’s a hitting guy,” Frey said. “That should be perfect.”

Millard West will have four players in the game while Millard South will have three. Prep leads the way with five players for the Orcutts.

The rosters

The Collins: Bellevue East: Paul Schuyler. Bellevue West: Daniel Lester, Ryan Sullivan. Gretna: Hudson Hart. Millard South: Brayden Smith, Braden Cannon, Braden Sweet. Millard West: Avery Moore, Jaxson Cahoy, Mason Koch, Drew Borner. Omaha Bryan: Owen Kaminski. Omaha Gross: Kyle Capece, Nick Boring. Omaha South: Sam Hodoly. Omaha Westside: Dalton Bargo. Papillion-La Vista: Luke Saxton. Ralston: Caden Corcoran. Papillion-La Vista South: Nick Ripple, Cole Drumheller. Alternates: Ty Madison, Omaha Westside. Tyler Mackling, Papillion-La Vista South.

The Orcutts: Elkhorn: Ben Ayala, Chase Smith. Elkhorn South: Jayson Bertsch, Cade Parry. Millard North: Brandon Lundquist, Ben Weindel. Omaha Burke: Owen Kelley, Dalton Ferrin. Omaha Central: Parker Lakin, Gordy Nuno. Omaha Creighton Prep: Elliott Peterson, Parker Mooney, Ryan Bauer, Robert O’Malley, Sam Ryberg. Omaha North: Derek Incontro. Omaha Northwest: Dillon Franck. Omaha Roncalli: Breckin Silvain. Omaha Skutt: Dylan Brisbois, Gavin Brummund. Alternates: Cole Goeser, Elkhorn South; Cody Markham, Omaha North.

