Any questions that Tyson Lewis might have trouble adjusting to Class A baseball already have been answered.

Lewis, who previously played at Class B Platte Valley, is off to a strong start at Millard West. The junior is the starting shortstop and batting .510 for the top-ranked and undefeated Wildcats.

A glance at his pedigree probably would have dispelled any notions about his ability long before he put on a Millard West uniform.

His father Peyton played at Creighton and was drafted in the 18th round of the 1999 MLB draft by Toronto. His older brother Hayden was a three-year letterman at Platte Valley and now plays for Nebraska.

There’s obviously talent in the family, and Tyson recently accepted a scholarship to play at Arkansas — despite an attempt by big brother to convince him to stay closer to home.

“He did put NU in my ear,” Tyson said. “But I was really impressed with what I saw at Arkansas, and I want to make my own path.”

That path started at Platte Valley (Yutan, Mead, Ashland-Greenwood) when he batted .458 as a freshman. Lewis scored 30 runs and had 29 RBIs.

A fracture in his back last year sidelined him for both the spring and summer seasons. It also deprived him of the chance to play one last time with his brother Hayden, who batted .468 as a senior before moving on to the Huskers.

“It was brutal just watching all season,” he said. “Not getting a chance to play with my brother was a bitter pill to swallow.”

Then came the shift to Millard West, the defending Class A champion. Lewis said he felt no added pressure stepping up to the preseason No. 1 Class A squad.

“I know that’s a big jump, but I’ve felt pretty comfortable from the start,” he said. “And everybody here has been amazing as far as making me feel welcome.”

Coach Steve Frey said after watching a batting practice in January that he knew Lewis would fit right in with the Wildcats.

“I knew he had great bloodlines, and I could see the talent,” he said. “I’d heard a lot of good things and he’s already shown what he can do.”

Lewis, who bats left and throws right, is Millard West’s leadoff batter. He leads Class A with 17 RBIs on 25 hits, including five doubles and a home run for the 13-0 Wildcats.

He also has scored 15 runs and stolen 15 bases — just what a coach wants to see from the guy at the top of the order.

“He gives us a spark,” Frey said. “He’s fun to watch and it seems like he gets two or three hits every game.”

The coach added that the biggest adjustment for Lewis has come defensively while playing on the natural grass infield at Millard West.

“It can be pretty rough, especially early in the season,” he said. “But he makes all the routine plays and continues to get better.”

Lewis said he is committed to improving each day for his new team.

“We’re off to a great start and I’m feeling really good,” he said. “I want to be a leader and help us do great things this season.”

