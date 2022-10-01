Don't miss any of The World-Herald's coverage from Week 6 of the 2022 Nebraska high school football season.
Full coverage of Nebraska high school football, Week 6
- From staff reports
We have some changes in our Top 10. Check out the Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.
The defending Class B champion Badgers extended their winning streak to 18 games Friday night, beating Elkhorn 41-21. They have earned a spot among the state's 10 best says Stu Pospisil.
Check out Mike Patterson's latest Nebraska high school volleyball ratings.
Follow along for complete coverage of Week 6 of the 2022 Nebraska high school football season.
Here's the latest look at the Nebraska high school football statistics leaders in Classes A and B, and other Omaha-area schools.
Cameron Bothwell booted a 25-yard field goal with 8 seconds left Friday night to boost Gretna to a comeback win over Bellevue West.
Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.
Elkhorn North setter Reese Booth announced her commitment Monday to attend Northern Iowa.
Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from Sept. 30.
Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.