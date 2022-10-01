 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
top story
FOOTBALL

Full coverage of Nebraska high school football, Week 6

  • 0

Here are the Nebraska high school football champions since 2015.

Don't miss any of The World-Herald's coverage from Week 6 of the 2022 Nebraska high school football season.

THURSDAY

Norfolk Catholic rolls past rival Battle Creek

FRIDAY

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert