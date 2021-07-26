Future Husker Allison Weidner is the big star at all-star basketball game

LINCOLN — Allison Weidner had the loudest cheering section at Monday’s Nebraska Coaches Association all-star girls basketball game.

Her future Husker teammates.

“I was really excited to see them,’’ said the All-Nebraska co-captain from Humphrey St. Francis. “They told me they made me signs, but they didn't tell me what those said, so those were kind of a surprise.”

Weidner had 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for her Blue team, which led for the final 2½ quarters of its 84-73 win over the Reds in the televised game at Lincoln North Star.

What didn’t happen was having both instate Husker signees on the court. Alexis Markowski from Lincoln Pius X, the other All-Nebraska co-captain, was in street clothes as a precautionary measure. She and Weidner have been in NU summer practices.

“We’re just letting her rest, but we really wish that she could have played, and we would have had a lot of fun competing against each other,’’ Weidner said.

The players chosen by their teams as most valuable teammates — Lacey Sprackel of Crofton for the Blues and Samantha Moore of Mullen for the Reds — were the game’s leading scorers.