Gabe Hinrichs, Elli Dahl hope to end high school careers with titles at state cross country

KEARNEY, Neb. — Gabe Hinrichs and Elli Dahl have logged the ground miles to get to Friday’s championships at Kearney Country Club undefeated against in-state competition.

Recently, the seniors have been getting in air miles, as well.

Each is taking the maximum five official visits to Division I programs, and both will make unofficial visits to Nebraska.

Hinrichs, from Elkhorn South, has been to Iowa State, Tulsa and NU this fall. He’ll leave from Kearney this weekend for Notre Dame, then it’s on to Colorado and Alabama.

“I was looking at how good their teams are and all are really good cross country programs, like top 10, top 15," said last year’s Class A runner-up.

Home visits, he said, helped trim his list.

Fremont's Dahl lined up her official visits for Kansas State, Wichita State, Tulsa, Michigan State and Oklahoma State.

She was the all-class gold medalist as a sophomore, then was injured at the start of last season and took 11th at state after four weeks of running.