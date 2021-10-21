Gabe Hinrichs, Elli Dahl hope to end high school careers with titles at state cross country

KEARNEY, Neb. — Gabe Hinrichs and Elli Dahl have logged the ground miles to get to Friday’s championships at Kearney Country Club undefeated against in-state competition.
Recently, the seniors have been getting in air miles, as well.
Each is taking the maximum five official visits to Division I programs, and both will make unofficial visits to Nebraska.
Hinrichs, from Elkhorn South, has been to Iowa State, Tulsa and NU this fall. He’ll leave from Kearney this weekend for Notre Dame, then it’s on to Colorado and Alabama.
“I was looking at how good their teams are and all are really good cross country programs, like top 10, top 15," said last year’s Class A runner-up.
Home visits, he said, helped trim his list.
Fremont's Dahl lined up her official visits for Kansas State, Wichita State, Tulsa, Michigan State and Oklahoma State.
She was the all-class gold medalist as a sophomore, then was injured at the start of last season and took 11th at state after four weeks of running.
Her main competition in the 3 p.m. Class A girls race figures to be Elkhorn South junior Jaci Sievers. While Dahl won her district by 18 seconds over Omaha Westside sophomore Claire White and her conference meet by 13 seconds over Lincoln East sophomore Mia Murray, her wins against Suevers have been by 1.7 seconds (UNK Invitational), 5 seconds (Lincoln High Invitational) and 2.5 seconds (Fremont Invitational).
There is no returning girls gold medalist.
Last year’s winner, Stella Miner of Omaha Marian, transferred to Omaha Westside too late to be eligible for her sophomore season. Besides Dahl, Sievers, Murray and White, newcomer Keeli Green of Class C Arlington and Deavion Deleon of Papillion-La Vista South should be in the chase.
Hinrichs must fend off a stout field for the 4 p.m. Class A boys race. It includes seniors Sam Kirchner and Cole Haith and junior Piercze Marshall of team favorite Millard West, and seniors Carter Waters and Braden Taylor of defending team champion Fremont, senior Evan Caudy of North Platte and senior Daniel Romary of Lincoln Northeast.
But the only boy in the state to break 15 minutes in the 5,000-kilometer race this season has been defending gold medalist Carson Noecker. The Hartington-Newcastle junior, undefeated at state, has a 1:30 p.m. start time for his Class C race.
Besides Noecker, the returning individual class winners are Madison Seiler of Gering in Class B girls and Jordyn Arens of Crofton in Class D girls. Alayna Vargas of Hastings St. Cecilia won Class D girls two years ago.
Defending team champions are Fremont’s boys and Lincoln East’s girls (three-time) in Class A, Skutt’s boys (four-time) and Seward’s girls in Class B, Milford’s boys and Boone Central’s girls (two-time) in Class C and McCool Junction’s girls in Class D.
The meet starts at noon with Class D girls. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for students.
CLASS A BOYS
Team qualifiers and state rankings: 1, Millard West. 2, Fremont. 3, Omaha Creighton Prep. 4, Lincoln East. 5, Lincoln North Star. 6, Gretna. 7, Papillion-La Vista South. 8, Elkhorn South. 9, Lincoln Southwest. 10, North Platte. Also qualifying: Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk.
District champions: Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk; Hinrichs, Elkhorn South; Juan Garcia, Grand Island; Evan Caudy, North Platte.
CLASS A GIRLS
Team qualifiers and state rankings: 1, Lincoln East. 2, Fremont. 3, Lincoln Southwest. 4, Millard West. 5, Papillion-La Vista South. 6, Gretna. 7, Omaha Westside. 8, North Platte. 9, Kearney. 10, Millard South. Also qualifying: Millard North, Elkhorn South.
District champions: Dahl, Fremont; Murray, Fremont; Sievers, Elkhorn South; Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest.
CLASS B BOYS
Team qualifiers and state rankings: 1, Lexington. 2, Omaha Skutt. 3, Norris. 4, Elkhorn Mount Michael. 5, Blair. 6, Bennington. 7, Seward. 8, York. 9, Nebraska City. 10, Plattsmouth. Also qualifying: Gering, Grand Island Northwest.
District champions: McCoy Haussler, Skutt; Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City; Riley Boonstra, Norris; Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lexington.
CLASS B GIRLS
Team qualifiers and state rankings: 1, Norris. 2, Elkhorn North. 3, Bennington. 4, Blair. 5, Omaha Skutt. 6, Gering. 7, Lexington. 8, Grand Island Northwest. 9, York. 10, Seward. Also qualifying: Plattsmouth, Platteview.
District champions: Anika Richards, Skutt; Gabriela Calderon, Bennington; Kendall Zavala, Norris; Madison Seiler, Gering.
CLASS C BOYS
Team qualifiers and state rankings: 1, Sidney. 2, Milford. 3, Fort Calhoun. 4, Broken Bow. 5, Lincoln Christian. 6, Minden. 7, Arlington. 8, Gothenburg. 9, Aurora. 10, Douglas County West. Also qualifying: Adams Central, Battle Creek, Hartington, Lincoln Lutheran, Pierce.
District champions: Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun; Kaleb Eickhoff, Milford; Carson Noecker, Hartington; Luke Bonifas, Adams Central; Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney.
CLASS C GIRLS
Team qualifiers and state rankings: 1. Douglas County West. 2, Lincoln Christian. 3, Sidney. 4, Arlington. 5, Pierce. 6, Chadron. 7, Aurora. 8, Minden. 9, Wayne. 10, Broken Bow. Also qualifying: Bloomfield/Wausa, Boone Central, Columbus Scotus, Fort Calhoun, Milford.
District champions: Keeli Green, Arlington; Lilly Kenning, Milford; Darla Nelson, Bloomfield-Wausa; Elena Kuehner, Aurora; Lindee Henning, Ogallala.
CLASS D BOYS
Team qualifiers: Ainsworth, Axtell, Bertrand, Bellevue Cornerstone, Centennial, Doniphan-Trumbull, Elkhorn Valley, Hemingford, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, McCool Junction, Nebraska Christian, Norfolk Catholic, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Perkins County, Shelton, Stanton, Sutherland, West Holt.
District champions: Justin Sherman, Cornerstone; Grant Lander, Homer; Tylan Schuster, Ainsworth; Elijah Schroeder, Ravenna; Jarrett Miles, North Platte St. Patrick’s; Damin Luedke, Paxton.
CLASS D GIRLS
Team qualifiers: Ainsworth, Cambridge, Crofton, David City Aquinas, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fullerton, McCool Junction, Morrill, Nebraska Christian, Neligh-Oakdale, North Central, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Oakland-Craig, Palmyra, South Loup, Sutherland, Wallace, Wisner-Pilger.
District champions: Payton Gerken, McCool; Jordyn Arens, Crofton; Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth; Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia; Kate Stienike, North Platte St. Patrick’s; Peyton Paxton, Mullen.