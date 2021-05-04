Gabe Hinrichs, Kaylie Crews named outstanding track athletes of Metro Conference championships

Gabe Hinrichs and Kaylie Crews used a cool afternoon to their advantage for hitting distance triples Tuesday at the Metro Conference track and field championships.
Each swept their 800, 1,600 and 3,200 races at Burke Stadium to be named the outstanding track athletes of the meet.
Hinrichs, a junior, and Reid Nelson, a senior who won the high and long jumps, led the Storm to their first Metro title in boys track as they remain a top choice to take home Class A honors from the state meet in two weeks.
Crews was the returning champion in the 3,200, which was the day’s first race. The senior, who’s signed with Alabama, followed by improving her personal-best time in the 800 and breezing to the 1,600 gold.
Nelson successfully defended his 2019 Metro title in the high jump while named the outstanding field-event performer of the boys meet in voting by league coaches. He recently signed with Nebraska.
The girls field-events honor went to high jump champion Norah Sis, the Creighton volleyball signee from Papillion-La Vista.
Millard West used the 1-2 punch of Sadie Millard and Lindsay Adams to be girls champion. Millard won the 400 and ran anchor on the winning 400 and 1,600 relays that closed out the meet. Adams swept the hurdles titles and ran the second leg of the 400 relay to match her teammate’s three golds.
Their fourth events were the long jump, in which Millard finished second and Adams third behind winner Lademi Davies. After taking the state lead in the long jump, the Omaha Westside sophomore was in the running for the best overall day as she swept the 100 and 200 meters and ran the second leg of the Warriors’ third-place 400 relay.
Power Five football prospect Devon Jackson, a junior from Omaha Burke, ran the fastest 100 (10.63) and 200 (21.75) times of the season in the state. South Dakota throws signee Tristan Gray of Omaha North, with his 62-foot mark in the shot, became the first to break into the 60s this season.
Omaha Marian was without two-time champion and state leader Lauren Harris in the 400 and state cross country champion Stella Miner, the season leader in the 3,200, because of injuries. Miner has a minor stress fracture in a foot, Crusaders coach Greg Golka said, but will resume running Wednesday in advance of next week’s districts.
The conference’s coaches of the year, as voted on by their peers, were Shaun Tevis of Millard South’s girls and Tim Ebers of Elkhorn South’s boys.
Results
Boys team scoring: Elkhorn South 115, Omaha Creighton Prep 91, Millard West 85, Gretna 77, Papillion-La Vista South 52, Omaha Central 44, Omaha Burke 40, Bellevue West 32, Millard North 26, Omaha North 25, Papillion-La Vista 23, Omaha Northwest 19, Omaha Westside 19, Millard South 12, Omaha Bryan 2.
Track events: 100 meters: 1, Devon Jackson, Burke, 10.63. 2, Luke Davis, PS, 10.67. 3, LJ Richardson, BW, 10.88. 200: 1, Jackson, 21.75. 2, Davis, 21.79. 3, Trevor Marshall, Gretna, 22.06. 400: 1, Nick Brokaw, MW, 50.62. 2, Will Ekborg, MW, 51.12. 3, Marquis Tolliver, 52.25. 800: 1, Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 1:55.65. 2, Peyton Anthony, PS, 1:59.22. 3, Sam Plante, ES, 1:59.67. 1,600: 1, Hinrichs, 4:16.52. 2, Samuel Runde, Burke, 4:24.37. 3, Colby Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:25.93. 3,200: 1, Hinrichs, 9:16.68. 2, Erdkamp, 9:37.37. 3, John Schembari, Prep, 9:43.81. 110 hurdles: 1, Colby Scholl, Gretna, 15.44. 2, Tobey Okafor, Prep, 15.52. 3, Cameron Gunn, North, 15.67. 300 hurdles: 1, Abraham Hoskins, Central, 40.94. 2, Cameron Gunn, North, 41.42. 3, Andrew Brown, Central, 41.55. 400 relay: 1, Prep (Andrew Jones, Tobey Okafor, John Pargo, Carson Bartak), 42.95. 2, MW, 43.09. 3, Gretna, 43.25. 1,600 relay: 1, Prep (Sam Rodino, Hayden Stessman, Christian Lamphier, Marquis Tolliver), 3:28.13. 2, MW, 3:28.23. 3, MN, 3:29.78. 3,200 relay: 1, Prep (Cade Neubauer, Ethan Noon, Colton Schmaderer, Alex Davis), 8:15.55. 2, MN, 8:18.40. 3, Burke, 8:20.38.
Field events: Shot: 1, Tristan Gray, North, 62-0. 2, Alex Herman, PLV, 55-0. 3, Micah Riley, BW, 51-6¾. Discus: 1, J’dyn Bullion, Central, 157-3. 2, Caiden Fredrick, PS, 153-9. 3, Micah Riley, BW, 150-9. High jump: 1, Reid Nelson, ES, 6-9. 2, Brian Kardell, ES, 6-9. 3, Trevor Marshall, 6-4. Long jump: 1, Nelson, 22-8¼. 2, Jaylen Lloyd, Central, 22-2. 3, Nate Hoesing, ES, 21-10½. Triple jump: 1, Chot Chotyiel, NW, 44-10. 2, Kaden Williams, MW, 44-5¾. 3, Aidan Karpf, WS, 43-10½. Pole vault: 1, Nathan Heldt, PLV, 14-6. 2, Paul Lampert, Prep, 14-0. 3, Spencer VanDenBroeke, ES, 13-6.
Girls team scoring: Millard West 111.5, Papillion-La Vista South 101, Omaha Westside 84, Papillion-La Vista 66, Millard South 53, Elkhorn South 50.5, Millard North 49.5, Gretna 46.5, Omaha Central 35.5, Omaha Burke 22.5, Bellevue West 18, Omaha Marian 12, Omaha Benson 6, Omaha North 3, Bellevue East 2.
Track events: 100 meters: 1, Lademi Davies, WS, 12.14. 2, Tate Norblade, PS, 12.33. 3, Zakeirah Johnson, Burke, 12.37. 200: 1, Davies, 24.82. 2, Norblade, 24.91. 3, Marie Pfannenstiel, ES, 25.98. 400: 1, Sadie Millard, MW, 59.52. 2, Brooke Rose, Gretna, 1:01.61. 3, Allison Louthan, MN, 1:10.70. 800: 1, Kaylie Crews, PS, 2:18.35. 2, Jaci Sievers, ES, 2:21.30. 3, Olivia Rosenthal, PS, 2:21.36. 1,600: 1, Crews, 5:12.98. 2, Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 5:21.71. 3, Sievers, 5:21.73. 3,200: 1, Crews, 11:13.20. 2, Claire White, WS, 11:36.56. 3, Hartnett, 11.43.34. 100 hurdles: 1, Lindsay Adams, MW, 15.14. 2, Addison Webster, Gretna, 15.74. 3, Selah Boggs, MN, 15.79. 300 hurdles: 1, Adams, 46.35. 2, Keeley Hourigan, MW, 48.24. 3, Nya Thichot, Central, 48.42. 400 relay: 1, MW (Hourigan, Adams, Emily Holl, Millard), 49.16. 2, PS, 49.59. 3, WS, 50.25. 1,600 relay: 1, MW (Molly Bies, Layla Hopkins, Savannah Weitl, Millard), 4:04.75. 2, ES, 4:07.68. 3, PS, 4:07.72. 3,200 relay: 1, PS (Rosenthal, Karli Swanson, Deavion Deleon, Grace Charlesworth), 9:52.55. 2, MW, 9:57.02. 3, ES, 9:58.89.
Field events: Shot: 1, Kat Beachler, MN, 36-4. 2, Brooke Dumont, PLV, 36-0. 3, Dani Coyer, BW, 34-9½. Discus: 1, Ruby Secora, WS, 118-7. 2, Dannika Rees, PLV, 111-8, 3, Dumont, 111-5. High jump: 1, Norah Sis, PLV, 5-7. 2, Bianca Martinez, Central, 5-6. 3, Morgan Glaser, PLV, 5-2. Long jump: 1, Davies, WS, 18-10¼. 2, Sadie Millard, MW, 18-3¼. 3, Lindsay Adams, MW, 17-10. Triple jump: 1, Lilee Kaasch, MS, 38-2½. 2, Amari Laing, 37-8. 3, Nya Thichot, Central, 37-1¾. Pole vault: 1, Marla Kimpson, PS, 10-6. 2, Tayler Evans, Gretna, 10-0. 3, Macy Person, MS, 9-0.
Academic All-Metro
Boys: Connor Cochran, Casey Kruger, Papillion-La Vista South; Shane Daughtrey, Bellevue West; Alex Davis, Colin Mahoney, Henry Slagle, Creighton Prep; Kale Edmonds, Simon Kerr, Cade Suing, Gretna; Chase Emsick, Josh Fee, Brian Kardell, Trygve Santelman, Spencer VanDenBroeke, Jacob Walter, Elkhorn South; Aidan Karpf, Omaha Westside; Noble Rasmussen, Korbin Welker, Jalan Zhu, Millard North; Leo Schumacher, Omaha Burke.
Girls: Noelle Abels, Ellie Fehringer, Ella Humphrey, Reese Young-Oestmann, Westside; Molly Bies, Millard West, Hannah Roberts, Millard West; Gretchen Braak, Allison Louthan, Jasmine Watts, Millard North; Grace Charlesworth, Deavion Deleon, Papillion-La Vista South; Erin Dickinson, Papillion-La Vista; Anna Festersen, Omaha Central; Corista Glatter, Olivia Runge, Annalise Speer, Bailey Stender, Kristen Walters, Gretna; Elise Madden, Elkhorn South; Sarah Ritterling, Omaha Marian.