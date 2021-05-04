Gabe Hinrichs, Kaylie Crews named outstanding track athletes of Metro Conference championships

Gabe Hinrichs and Kaylie Crews used a cool afternoon to their advantage for hitting distance triples Tuesday at the Metro Conference track and field championships.

Each swept their 800, 1,600 and 3,200 races at Burke Stadium to be named the outstanding track athletes of the meet.

Hinrichs, a junior, and Reid Nelson, a senior who won the high and long jumps, led the Storm to their first Metro title in boys track as they remain a top choice to take home Class A honors from the state meet in two weeks.

Crews was the returning champion in the 3,200, which was the day’s first race. The senior, who’s signed with Alabama, followed by improving her personal-best time in the 800 and breezing to the 1,600 gold.

Nelson successfully defended his 2019 Metro title in the high jump while named the outstanding field-event performer of the boys meet in voting by league coaches. He recently signed with Nebraska.

The girls field-events honor went to high jump champion Norah Sis, the Creighton volleyball signee from Papillion-La Vista.