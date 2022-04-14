Gabe Hinrichs nearly sets a new state record at Gene Kruger/Kim May Invitational

Gabe Hinrichs is gunning for state records.

He nearly bagged one Thursday night at Elkhorn's Gene Kruger/Kim May Invitational. The Elkhorn South senior and future Notre Dame runner came within a second of claiming the boys 1,600 record.

With his 4:10.35 clocking, Hinrichs went from fifth to second on the all-time list. He trails only the 4:09.6 by Omaha Westside’s Milo Greder at the state meet five years ago.

“I’m a little disappointed," Hinrichs said. “Every opportunity I get to race I'm going to try to break a state record.”

Spring-sports athletes haven’t caught many favorable days in the first four weeks of the season.

“It's probably the best day I've gotten this year so far. Maybe a little windy on the back curve, but there's nothing to complain about near perfect conditions for that race," Hinrichs said.

His running was not quite as near-perfect. While he’ll be in four events for districts, Thursday was set up for a record run. He bypassed the 3,200, which he says he’ll run at next week’s Harold Scott Invitational at Lincoln High, to have fresh legs for the 1,600.

“I didn’t run the best race I could have," he said. “I went out way too fast, but the adrenaline was pumping. It’s something I learned. It’s not my last opportunity for running fresh in the mile, so I'll have more opportunities to break it.”

His first lap was in the 58s. That needs to be a couple seconds slower to be in better shape for the bell lap.

Elkhorn South’s top 1,600 girls runner, junior Jaci Sievers, is now No. 7 all-time. Her 4:56.95 is the third sub-5 minute time of the season and she took the state lead from Omaha Westside sophomore Stella Miner. NU-bound Elli Dahl of Fremont, who runs Friday at her school’s meet, also has gotten below 5:00.

Gretna swept the boys and girls team titles at Elkhorn Stadium.

Titan Classic

Returning state gold medalist Dajaz DeFrand of Lincoln High blazed with the wind to state-leading times in the 100 (12.11) and 200 (24.76). She was the first this season to break 25 seconds in the 200.

Lincoln East, behind Sam Cappos setting a meet record with his state-leading 61-5 in the shot, beat Harrisburg, South Dakota, 131-96.5 for the boys title and the Spartans girls more than doubled the score on Harrisburg and host Papillion-La Vista South, 125-62.

Jo Dusatko Invitational

Omaha Central’s Jaylen Lloyd, at his school’s home meet at Burke Stadium, moved into ninth all-time in the boys triple jump at 48-6. He was an inch away from the school record of 48-7.

Boys team champion Omaha Creighton Prep, with event winners Jack Gillogly in the 200 and Christian Lanphier in the 400, outscored Millard West 93-83, with North Platte getting 80 points and Kearney 77. Millard West’s girls had double individual event winners in Sadie Millard and distance runner Isabelle Hartnett, but the Wildcats finished second to Kearney. The Bearcats used depth to outscore West 129-108.

Results

KRUGER/MAY INVITATIONAL

Boys

Team scoring: Gretna 134, Lincoln Pius X 110, Bellevue West 84, Elkhorn South 56, Elkhorn North 36, Boys Town 30, Elkhorn 30, Bennington 14, Omaha Northwest 14, Bellevue East 8, Wayne 8, Ralston 3.

Event winners: 100: Dominic Sedlacek, G, 10.97. 200: Sedlacek, 22.54. 400: Nate Springer, LPX, 50.93. 800: Lucas Steuter, LPX, 2:02.89. 1,600: Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 4:10.35 (meet record). 3,200: Grant Dixon, ES, 9:55.96. 110 hurdles: Noah Smith, G, 14.77. 300 hurdles: JP Mattern, LPX, 40.77. 400 relay: BW, 43.35. 1,600 relay: G, 3:35.09. 3,200 relay: G, 8:28.55. Shot: Jay Ballard, BT, 57-2. Discus: Arden Jenkins, BW, 149-6. High jump: Paul Kramer, G, 6-0. Long jump: Reece Grosserode, LPX, 21-2¾. Triple jump: Grosserode, 46-9. Pole vault: Zach Leinen, E, 11-6.

Girls

Team scoring: Gretna 94, Elkhorn South 87, Bennington 78, Lincoln Pius X 75, Elkhorn North 72, Omaha Northwest 44, Bellevue West 36, Wayne 29, Elkhorn 12.

Event winners: 100: Kennedy Wade, B, 12.53. 200: Wade, 25.91. 400: Brooke Rose, G, 59.99. 800: Sydney Stodden, EN, 2:22.45. 1,600: Jaci Sievers, ES, 4:56.95 (meet record). 3,200: Isabella Bricker, G, 11:42.02. 100 hurdles: Kate Campos, LPX, 14.55. 300 hurdles: Campos, 44.66. 400 relay: B, 50.91. 1,600 relay: EN, 4:06.89. 3,200 relay: ES, 9:48.40. Shot: Brooklyn Kruse, W, 39-½. Discus: Kruse, 114-2. High jump: EJ Brown, ES, 5-2. Long jump: Isabella Fleming, BW, 16-9. Triple jump: Imani Skanes, ONW, 36-6½. Pole vault: Tayler Evans, G, 10-0.

TITAN CLASSIC

Boys

Team scoring: Lincoln East 131, Harrisburg (S.D.) 96.5, Papillion-La Vista South 86, Lincoln High 73, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Omaha Burke 20.5, Omaha Westside 17, Papillion-La Vista 8.

Event winners: 100: Tim Bishop, Har. 11.10. 200: Ben Stratman, Har., 22.21. 400: Stratman, 49.49. 800: Dakota Miser, PS, 2:03.32. 1,600: Parker Fitzgerald, Har., 4:37.52. 3,200: Isaac Graff, LE, 9:43.19. 110 hurdles: Dash Bauman, LE, 15.88. 300 hurdles: Vaughn Brown, SFR, 41.54. 400 relay: SFR, 43.51. 1,600 relay: SFR, 3:33.42. 3,200 relay: LE, 8:23.16. Shot: Sam Cappos, LE, 61-5 (meet record). Discus: Caiden Fredrick, PS, 164-10. High jump: Vance Borchers, SFR, 6-1. Long jump: Davieian Williams, LHS, 20-6¾. Triple jump: Kui Diu, LHS, 42-3.

Girls

Team scoring: Lincoln East 125, Harrisburg 62, Papillion-La Vista South 62, Omaha Burke 61, Lincoln High 53, Omaha Westside 46, Papillion-La Vista 43, Lincoln Northeast 24, Roosevelt 17.

Event winners: 100: Dajaz Frand, LHS, 12.11. 200: DeFrand, 24.76. 400: Emily Crawford, PL, 1:02.37. 800: Deavion Deleon, PS, 2:23.32. 1,600: Claire White, OW, 5:09.78. 3,200: Mia Murray, LE, 11:31.00. 100 hurdles: Laney Songster, LNE, 16.05. 300 hurdles: Makayla Thompson, OB, 47.37. 400 relay: LHS, 48.40. 1,600 relay: SFR, 4:12.98. 3,200 relay: PS, 10:23.2. Shot: Grace Steffen, Har., 35-5¾. Discus: Madison Adams, LE, 127-8. High jump: Alyssa Peoples, OB, 5-6¼. Long jump: Keaton Musiel, LE, 16-5¾. Triple jump: Megan Waters, LE, 32-11¾.

JO DUSATKO OMAHA CENTRAL INVITATIONAL

Boys

Event winners: 100: Vince Genatone, NP, 10.93. 200: Jack Gillogly, OCP, 22.56. 400: Christian Lanphier, OCP, 51.36. 800: Jack Witte, MW, 2:00.16. 1,600: Grant Wasserman, LNS, 4:24.35. 3,200: Wasserman, 9:53.01. 110 hurdles: Deandre N’Dugwa, K, 14.63. 300 hurdles: N’Dugwa, 41.03. 400 relay: NP, 43.08. 1,600 relay: SFJ, 3:33. 3,200 relay: MW, 8:28.81. Shot: Nic Davis, NP, 55-0. Discus: Davis, 165-3. High jump: Hayden Buman, GI, 6-2. Long jump: Jessie Cauble, MW, 21-8½. Triple jump: Jaylen Lloyd, OC, 48-6.

Girls

Team scoring: Kearney 129, Millard West 108, Omaha North 56, Sioux Falls Jefferson 51, Omaha Central 38, North Platte 31, Grand Island 29, Omaha Marian 24, Lincoln North Star 22, Omaha South 4, Omaha Benson 3.

Event winners: 100: Alahna Davis, PC, 12.74. 200: Kashae Harbour, ON, 26.46. 400: Sadie Millard, MW, 1:00.64. 800: Abigail Burger, K, 2:30.00. 1,600: Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 5:28.04. 3,200: Hartnett, 11:27.25. 100 hurdles: Haley Mihm, K, 15.75. 300 hurdles: Nyasia Thomas, ON, 48.53. 400 relay: ON, 50.69. 1,600 relay: SFJ, 4:14. 3,200 relay: MW, 10:19.61. Shot: Kinsley Ragland, LNS, 42-6½. Discus: Haidyn Skeen, K, 112-3. High jump: Carly Purdy, NP, 5-0. Long jump: Millard, 17-3¾. Triple jump: Nancy Peter, SFJ, 36-7.

