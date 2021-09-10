Gage Stenger throws three touchdown passes as Millard South rolls to win over Millard West

Another smothering defensive performance combined with the usual offensive fireworks earned Millard South the title of best football team in the district after Friday's 46-7 victory over Millard West.

The third-ranked Patriots (3-0) also beat Millard North 55-13 in Week 1.

Against the Wildcats, Gage Stenger threw three touchdown passes and ran for one more as Millard South racked up 426 yards of total offense. The Patriots ran 11 plays combined in the first and fourth quarters; two of their second-half drives were one-play touchdowns.

Millard West could only muster 107 yards in the first three quarters before the Wildcat reserves came in to finish the game after the running clock was in play; a 35-yard pass from Stenger to Jake Gassaway put the Patriots ahead by 39 points.

Millard South opened the scoring on its first drive. The six-play, 52-yard march was capped with a 2-yard run on a toss to Christian Nash with 6:33 remaining in the first quarter. Nash led all rushers with 113 yards on 14 carries.

The Wildcats followed with a 15-play drive that gobbled up 6:49 but ended with a punt and no points. Both teams then traded three-and-outs.