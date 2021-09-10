Gage Stenger throws three touchdown passes as Millard South rolls to win over Millard West

Another smothering defensive performance combined with the usual offensive fireworks earned Millard South the title of best football team in the district after Friday's 46-7 victory over Millard West.
The third-ranked Patriots (3-0) also beat Millard North 55-13 in Week 1.
Against the Wildcats, Gage Stenger threw three touchdown passes and ran for one more as Millard South racked up 426 yards of total offense. The Patriots ran 11 plays combined in the first and fourth quarters; two of their second-half drives were one-play touchdowns.
Millard West could only muster 107 yards in the first three quarters before the Wildcat reserves came in to finish the game after the running clock was in play; a 35-yard pass from Stenger to Jake Gassaway put the Patriots ahead by 39 points.
Millard South opened the scoring on its first drive. The six-play, 52-yard march was capped with a 2-yard run on a toss to Christian Nash with 6:33 remaining in the first quarter. Nash led all rushers with 113 yards on 14 carries.
The Wildcats followed with a 15-play drive that gobbled up 6:49 but ended with a punt and no points. Both teams then traded three-and-outs.
Millard South made the most of its final two possessions of the first half by scoring two touchdowns to take a 22-7 halftime lead. The Patriots needed five plays to drive 63 yards for their second TD, and one of those plays was an incomplete pass.
Runs of 12, 18 and 6 yards by Nash set up a 27-yard TD pass from Stenger to Grant Renken, who was uncovered 15 yards down the field on the right side. Renken sidestepped a pair of defenders to score and Simon McClannon’s PAT put Millard South ahead 14-0.
Millard West needed 15 seconds to respond as sophomore Jackson Williams took the ensuing kickoff, broke free of three tackles and sprinted the final 45 yards untouched for a state-record tying 99-yard kickoff return. Enrique Meraz’s PAT got Millard West back to 14-7.
The Patriots responded with their longest and most time-consuming drive of the first half. It was an eight-play, 70-yarder that was kept alive with a 24-yard screen pass on fourth-and-3 from the Millard West 38 from Stenger to Nash.
That was the only pass on the drive as six running plays netted 46 yards and concluded with a 13-yard touchdown run to the right side by Stenger, who finished the game with 53 yards rushing on six carries. He also completed 8 of 12 passes for 191 yards.
The Patriots continued their dominance in the third quarter with 17 unanswered points, beginning with a 38-yard field goal by McClannon that put Millard South ahead 25-7. Those one-play drives followed on the Patriots’ ensuing possessions.
Stenger hit Brock Murtaugh streaking down the east sideline with a 57-yard TD pass just over halfway through the third quarter. Then after a sack of Brody Peterson ended the 1-2 Wildcats’ next drive, sophomore running back Nolan Feller sprinted 45 yards down the west sideline with the TD that put the Patriots ahead 39-7.
Millard West (1-2)..........0 7 0 0—7
At Millard South (3-0)....7 15 17 7—46
MS: Christian Nash 2 run (Simon McClannon kick)
MS: Grant Renken 27 pass from Gage Stenger (McClannon kick)
MW: Jackson Williams 99 kickoff return (Enrique Meraz kick)
MS: Stenger 13 run (Stenger run)
MS: McClannon 38 FG
MS: Brock Murtaugh 57 pass from Stenger (McClannon kick)
MS: Nolan Feller 45 run (McClannon kick)
MS: Jake Gassaway 35 pass from Stenger (McClannon kick)
A: 5,700 (est.)