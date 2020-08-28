Game of the Week: David City Aquinas holds off Wahoo Neumann

1. Aquinas looks like your typical Monarchs. Not a ton of size, but extremely well-coached and disciplined. Like every team's first game, there were some penalties and things to clean up, but the Monarchs certainly looked like one of the teams to beat, led by junior quarterback Caleb Thege. Thege showed he has complete command of the offense and is a threat to score with his legs. He didn't throw many passes, but he did show that he can be a threat with his arm as well. With no time left on the clock at the end of the first half he caught a touchdown pass from John Prochaska on a trick play.