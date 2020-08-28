Game of the Week: David City Aquinas holds off Wahoo Neumann

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Class C-2 No. 3 David City Aquinas traveling to Class C-2 No. 4 Wahoo Neumann.
Aquinas led 21-0 at the half but Neumann wouldn't go away, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the final score 27-13. Aquinas improves to 1-0 while Neumann falls to 0-1.
Here are World-Herald Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game.
* * *
1. Aquinas looks like your typical Monarchs. Not a ton of size, but extremely well-coached and disciplined. Like every team's first game, there were some penalties and things to clean up, but the Monarchs certainly looked like one of the teams to beat, led by junior quarterback Caleb Thege. Thege showed he has complete command of the offense and is a threat to score with his legs. He didn't throw many passes, but he did show that he can be a threat with his arm as well. With no time left on the clock at the end of the first half he caught a touchdown pass from John Prochaska on a trick play.
2. The Aquinas defense suffocated the Neumann offense for the better part of the game. The Monarchs defensive front, in particular senior linebackers Brett Kobza and Nolan Eller, will be tough for opponents to move the ball on. Prochaska and returning Class C-2 All-Nebraska defensive back Kyle Napier are good athletes who aren't afraid to mix it up in the run game. The two along with Michael Andel are a three-headed monster as running backs as well.
3. Neumann is a young team but has good athletes. Two running backs, junior Kamdyn Swartz and senior Spencer Wiese were able to find some space in the second half. Swartz is intriguing with his speed. Once he gains experience he will be hard to contain.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!