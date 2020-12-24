Game times set for Metro Holiday basketball tournament quarterfinals

Game times have been set for Tuesday’s Metro Conference Holiday Tournament quarterfinals, which are being played at home sites this season.

In boys, Millard West is at Bellevue West at 5 p.m., Papillion-La Vista at Millard North at 5:30, Omaha Westside at Omaha Creighton Prep at 6 and Papio South at Omaha Central at 7.

In girls, Omaha Marian is at Millard South at 1 p.m., Westside at Omaha Burke at 1, Millard North at Gretna at 5 and Omaha Benson at Central at 5.

Tuesday’s winners advance to next Wednesday’s semifinals at Prep. Girls games are at noon and 1:45 and boys at 5:30 and 7:15. On Dec. 31 the girls final at Prep is at 1 p.m. and the boys follow at 2:45.

