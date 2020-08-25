Find out the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Voting has closed. Find out the winner Wednesday at 10 a.m. by following NEPrepZone on Facebook and Twitter (link to those accounts) and checking NEprepzone.com.

Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four matchups to be the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week — and fans will decide the winner.

During the week, Sautter will preview the winning game and players to watch, then he’ll travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide live updates, photos and video. We’ll also have a postgame recap.

The four nominees will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m. with online voting open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This week’s nominees:

Omaha Creighton Prep (0-0) at Omaha Westside (0-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Elkhorn South (0-0) at Millard West (0-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Norris (0-0) at Elkhorn (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday

David City Aquinas (0-0) at Wahoo Neumann (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday

