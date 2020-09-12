Game of the Week: Cross County shuts out Howells-Dodge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Eight Man-1 No. 3 Howells-Dodge traveling to Eight Man-1 No. 4 Cross County.

Howells-Dodge had the ball for nearly eight minutes on the Jaguars first drive of the game only to be stopped on a fourth down inside the 10-yard line. It was a sign of things to come for the rest of the game as the Cross County defense would go on to shut out the Jaguars 28-0.

Here are World-Herald Prep Recruting Specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game.

* * *

1. Cross County attempted and completed one pass the entire game. The Cougars didn't need to throw and haven't all season due in large part to two explosive running backs. Junior Carter Seim opened the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run. Seim and his counterpart senior Isaac Noyd are two physical runners that gave teams headaches last season. On Friday night, Noyd scored three touchdowns for the Cougars with runs of 62, 32 and 56 yards. There aren't many teams in Eight Man-1 that can match the physical running attack and talent that the Cougars have in both of them.