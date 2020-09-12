Game of the Week: Cross County shuts out Howells-Dodge

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Eight Man-1 No. 3 Howells-Dodge traveling to Eight Man-1 No. 4 Cross County.
Howells-Dodge had the ball for nearly eight minutes on the Jaguars first drive of the game only to be stopped on a fourth down inside the 10-yard line. It was a sign of things to come for the rest of the game as the Cross County defense would go on to shut out the Jaguars 28-0.
Here are World-Herald Prep Recruting Specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game.
* * *
1. Cross County attempted and completed one pass the entire game. The Cougars didn't need to throw and haven't all season due in large part to two explosive running backs. Junior Carter Seim opened the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run. Seim and his counterpart senior Isaac Noyd are two physical runners that gave teams headaches last season. On Friday night, Noyd scored three touchdowns for the Cougars with runs of 62, 32 and 56 yards. There aren't many teams in Eight Man-1 that can match the physical running attack and talent that the Cougars have in both of them.
2. Shutting out Howells-Dodge is no easy task, but the Cross County defense didn't look like your normal Eight Man-1 defense. Noyd primarily plays cornerback but isn't scared to come up and hit someone in the run game. Six-foot-six junior Cory Hollinger has the length and athleticism to shed blocks, and he wrecked havoc in the Jaguars backfield all night.
3. Howells-Dodge junior running back Levi Belina flashed in both the running game and catching passes out of the backfield. Belina has had and will have better games this season. He is a nice athlete that runs hard and showed he is capable of taking hits and keep coming back for more.
