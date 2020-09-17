Game of the Week: What to watch for during Bellevue West-Millard South

A big-time battle at Buell Stadium is on tap for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week as Class A No. 3 Bellevue West (1-0) travels to No. 2 Millard South (3-0) on Friday night.
Controlling the ball and keeping the high-powered Bellevue West off the field will be key for the Patriots.
“We are facing a really talented team,” Millard South coach Andy Means said. “We gotta control the clock but we also gotta score and put some pressure on them.”
Millard South kicker Cole Lammel is one of the best in the state. If the Patriots are to stay undefeated, they likely will need to see him only kick extra points.
Bellevue West has only played one game because of cancellations due to COVID-19 with their scheduled opponents.
“We are really excited to play them because they are battle tested,” Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman said. “TJ Urban is a three-year starter at quarterback and has complete control of their offense. They are big and physical and will be a challenge for our young lineman.”
Urban leads Millard South with 140 rushing yards on 38 carries. His go-to receiver has been junior Gage Stenger. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound pass catcher has 11 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Bellevue West has a star-studded receiving corps led by Iowa commit Keagan Johnson, who had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in the T-Birds' 55-0 win over rival Bellevue East.
“Our strength is trying to run the ball and theirs is trying to throw so each defense is going to be stressed,” Means said. “We have to prevent them from getting big plays, get some turnovers and prevent turnovers ourselves.”
