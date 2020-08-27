 Skip to main content
Game of the Week: What to watch for during David City Aquinas vs. Wahoo Neumann
FOOTBALL

Two rivals clash in the first Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week of the 2020 high school football season.

The game features preseason Class C-2 No. 3 David City Aquinas traveling to Class C-2 No. 4 Wahoo Neumann. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Wahoo Neumann’s Wayne Reeves field.

“We don’t play them a lot but it is a rivalry,” Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said. “It has a little more meaning for a couple of reasons. ... It’s the first game and you don’t really know what you are going to get and COVID-19 has changed things. We are excited to get out there and play a game.”

It will be Wahoo Neumann coach Richard Evans’ first game leading the Cavaliers. He said his team needs to prepare for a new system.

‘We have an advantage that we know what we are doing,” Mimick said. “They have a new coach and might have some wrinkles. We are preparing for what they have done in the past and hopefully we can handle the new wrinkles.”

Evans is looking forward to his first taste of the rivalry.

“It’s a rivalry game between two traditional winning teams that have many state championships and have gone deep into the playoffs and competed at a high level,” Evans said.

The two teams will lean on their running game and defense to win on Friday night.

“It’s gonna be kind of a meat-grinding team and them being ranked pretty high in the top 10,” Evans said. “I think it is going to be a battle and a close game and come down to the fourth quarter. I think it will be a battle of the defenses and turnovers are going to be the difference in the game.”

