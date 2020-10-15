Game of the Week: What to watch for during Grand Island Northwest vs. Aurora

Class B No. 9 Grand Island Northwest (4-2) traveling to Class B No. 5 Aurora (5-2) is this week’s Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

Last week, Aurora had their biggest win of the season, defeating previously unbeaten and No. 1 Hastings (55-34).

“They have some dynamic athletes. Coach (Kyle) Peterson is incredible at calling a game and keeps you off balance. He always has something in his back pocket and they do it well,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “They have the tools on offense, and that is what scares me about them.”

Aurora’s rushing attack is led by junior Mack Owens (6-2, 200), who rushed 155 yards and four touchdowns last week. Senior quarterback Ethan Shaw is a dual-threat with his leading receiver Jameson Herzberg.

Defensively, Husky senior linebacker Brady Collingham and his teammates will be tasked slowing down junior Viking dual-threat quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman (6, 185) leads the team in passing (868 yards) and rushing (511).

In just four games, senior Brady Braasch is averaging 7.2 yards per carry and is second in rushing (454) for the Vikings. Senior wide receiver Parker Janky leads Northwest with 358 yards receiving. He is also the team's punter (averaging 40.5 yards per punt) and kicker (22/23 PAT, 7/11 FG).