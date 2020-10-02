Game of the Week: What to watch for during Gretna-Omaha Skutt

Class A No. 8 Gretna (5-0) is traveling to Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt (4-1) for this week’s Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

“Skutt is going to do what they do,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. “They always have a great running game and an effective passing game. This year is no different. Big physical backfield that will pound it at you. Defensively they play sound and try to force you to make mistakes. Our kids are excited to play in a great atmosphere against a very good opponent.”

Gretna’s offense is powered by sophomore quarterback Zane Flores and a pair senior receivers, Trevor Marshall and Jackson Alexander. Flores has thrown for 1,188 yard, 13 touchdowns and one interception in five games. Alexander (111.9 yards per game) and Marshall (109.8) are among the state’s leaders in receiving.

Skutt’s offense is led by senior running backs Barret Liebentritt and Sam Scott, who lead a rushing attack averaging 341 yards per game.

