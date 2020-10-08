Game of the Week: What to watch for during Gretna vs. Elkhorn South

Class A No. 4 Elkhorn South (5-1) traveling to Class A No. 7 Gretna (6-0) is this week’s Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.
“One of the challenges to playing Elkhorn South is the size up front on both sides of the ball,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. “They’re very big and athletic. We will have to get off the ball quick and stay low.”
The Elkhorn South offensive line is one of the more experienced in the state led by three year starters Teddy Prochazka, Isaac Zatechka and Cooper Taylor. Offensively, the Storm will attack multiple ways with a barrage of players. Senior quarterback Dilan Krause is both a running and passing threat, and running back Ben Warren is a speedy back that can make a long run. Northern Illinois commit Makhi Nelson-Douglas is the same. Senior running back Bo Wieseler is also capable of getting the tough yards.
Defensively, Nelson-Douglas can wreak havoc as a pass rusher, and Wieseler can clean up in the run game from his linebacker position.
A key to the game for Gretna is giving sophomore quarterback Zane Flores a clean pocket to hit his standout senior receivers Trevor Marshall and Jackson Alexander. Flores has been extremely accurate for the Dragons. He has a 73% completion percentage, has only thrown one interception in six games and has 16 touchdowns to go with his 1,467 passing yards.
“Gretna is very balanced on offense. All of their players fit well into their overall scheme,” Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said. “Their top two receivers are extremely explosive. Their quarterback has a strong arm, quick release and makes great decisions.”
Big plays are plenty in the Dragon passing attack. Marshall and Alexander are averaging 17.6 and 17.3 yards per reception. Junior running back Mick Huber had a breakout performance last week against Omaha Skutt, rushing for 157 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.
