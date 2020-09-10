Game of the Week: What to watch for during Howell-Dodge vs. Cross County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eight Man-1 No. 3 Howells-Dodge (2-0) travels to Eight Man-1 No. 4 Cross County (3-0) for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

Stopping the run will be key for both teams. Combined the two teams have 13 passing attempts in five total games played.

“Howells-Dodge is obviously a really good program,” Cross County coach Hayden Delano said of the matchup. “They’ve sustained success for as long as anyone in eight man football.”

Howells-Dodge is led by running back Levi Belina and his 125 yards-per-game average on the ground. Sophomore running back Brittin Sindelar is second on the team with 24 carries for 86 yards.

“Coach Speirs and his staff are some of the best in the state and always have their boys ready to play,” Delano said. “It’s a big opportunity for our program to take the next step forward in getting where we want to be.”

Cross County has a star studded pair of backs of their own. Junior Carter Seim is averaging nearly 14 yards per carry. Senior Isaac Noyd is averaging just over 10 yards in three games.