Game of the Week: What to watch for during Norris vs. Waverly

Eastern Midlands Conference rivals will clash on Friday night when Class B No. 1 Norris (7-1) travels to Class B No. 4 Waverly (6-2) in this week’s Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

Not only is playoff seeding on the line but a district title will also go to the winner.

“They are extremely talented on both sides of the football and have some of the best skilled position players we will have seen all year," Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “It will be extremely important for us to consistently move the chains offensively and keep their offense on the sideline. The best defense we might have going into this game against these guys is a good offense."

Waverly primarily a rushing team will rely on running back Zane Schawang. The senior leads he Vikings with 950 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns. Senior fullback Evan Canoyer is second on the team in rushing (552 yards) and six touchdowns.

Norris likes to spread things out on offense. Senior quarterback Cooper Hausmann has thrown for 1,399 yards and 21 touchdowns. Hausmann has two big receiving targets in Nebraska commit James Carnie (6-5, 220) and Nebraska baseball commit CJ Hood (6-4, 195).