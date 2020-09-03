 Skip to main content
Game of the Week: What to watch for during Omaha Skutt at Waverly
FOOTBALL

Class B No. 2 Omaha Skutt (1-0) will take its 27-game winning streak on the road to Class B No. 1 Waverly (1-0) for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

The No. 1 Vikings have lost four straight games to the SkyHawks — the last three on their home turf in the past two years, including twice in the regular season and in the 2018 and 2019 playoffs.

“We are definitely excited. Every time we play Skutt it seems to be a good game,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “We know they are going to be well coached and well disciplined. It is obviously a big game and we are just trying to keep our kids from getting too excited. That will be key as well.”

Skutt returns two offensive and four defensive starters from its 2019 championship team. SkyHawk coach Matt Turman knows it will be a tough task for his inexperienced group.

“Our kids and our coaching staff know that whenever Waverly is on the schedule we are in for a dogfight,” he said. “They are going to be aggressive on defense and run the ball on offense and our kids are going to have to compete.”

Waverly opened the season in dominating fashion behind senior Zane Schawang’s 139 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Skutt defeated rival Omaha Roncalli 35-19 in week one.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

