Sautter: Three takes from Bellevue West's win over Millard South

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Class A No. 3 Bellevue West traveling to Class A No. 2 Millard South.
Bellevue West found the end zone early and often. The Thunderbirds jumped out to a 28-8 halftime lead behind three passing touchdowns from junior quarterback Luke Johannsen.
Millard South got the ground game going in the third quarter and trimmed the Bellevue West lead to 13 (35-22) after three quarters. An interception in the end zone stymied Millard the Patriots’ comeback attempt late in the game, and Bellevue West went on to win 49-29.
Here are World-Herald Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter’s three takes from the game.
* * *
1. If there was any question as to how good Bellevue West senior Keagan Johnson is, those questions were answered. The Iowa commit did just about everything offensively on Friday night. He scored a 46-yard rushing touchdown, had seven receptions for 125 yards and two receiving touchdowns, and even threw a successful two point conversion pass.
2. LJ Richardson showed he is ready to take the mantle as the next special T-bird running back. The 6-1, 220-pound sophomore sliced, diced and powered through the Millard South defense on his way to 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The capper for Bellevue West was a late fourth quarter 75-yard shovel pass for a touchdown.
3. Millard South’s TJ Urban just kept coming at the Bellevue West defenders. He showed just how fast he is, running away from defenders on a 4th-and-two from the Bellevue West 28-yard line for the Patriots' first touchdown of the game. For the game, he had 118 yards rushing on 18 carries.
