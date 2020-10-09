Sautter: Three takes from Elkhorn South's win over Gretna

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Class A No. 4 Elkhorn South traveling to Class A No. 7 Gretna.

Gretna won the toss and elected to take the ball rather than the traditional defer. The Dragons methodically moved the ball down the field for a field goal to give them the early lead. It would be their only lead of the game.

On Elkhorn South's first possession, Storm sophomore running back Cole Ballard raced to the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown run. Ballard would score two more touchdowns as the Storm won 35-10.

Here are Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game:

1. The Elkhorn South rushing attack was in full force on Friday night, finishing with 329 yards on the ground. Storm offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka, Carter Richardson, Isaac Zatechka, Gabe Whitten and Cooper Taylor dominated the line of scrimmage. Listed at just 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, Cole Ballard runs like he's 220-pounds. He finished with 91 yards on just nine carries and three touchdowns. His running mate and fellow sophomore Ben Warren followed with 105 yards and one touchdown.