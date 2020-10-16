Sautter: Three takes from Grand Island Northwest's win over Aurora

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Class B No. 9 Grand Island Northwest traveling to Class B No. 5 Aurora.

Northwest took the opening drive of the game methodically down the field for a touchdown, making it look as though it would be a long night for the Huskies. However, Aurora would answer back, taking a 22-21 lead into the half.

The second half was all about defense as both teams made adjustments and forced turnovers. Northwest quarterback Sam Hartman found Riley Anderson for a touchdown with 1:06 remaining in the game. Then, the Vikings defense stopped Aurora’s final drive and went on to win 36-29.

Here are Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter’s three takes from the game:

1. Northwest quarterback Sam Hartman made some tough throws and ran extremely hard. His toughness, leadership and ability to make the right plays for the Viking offense was crucial, particularly on the final drive of the game. When it looked like Northwest was going to settle for a game-winning field goal, they went to Hartman on the ground to churn out the tough yards. The coaches trusted him enough to make a good throw to Anderson into the end zone on what was the game-winning play.