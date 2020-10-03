Sautter: Three takes from Gretna's win over Omaha Skutt

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Class A No. 8 Gretna traveling to Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt.
The SkyHawks raced out to a 14-0 lead behind senior Sam Scott. On the first offensive play of the game, Scott found senior receiver Jaden Arkfeld for a 36-yard half-back pass. One play later, Scott scored his first of four touchdown runs on a 40-yard rumble to the end zone, and Skutt's defense held Gretna to a three-and-out on their first offensive possession. Scott took the SkyHawks third offensive play to the house for a 76-yard touchdown run.
The high powered Gretna offense would find their footing, led by sophomore quarterback Zane Flores and senior receivers Trevor Marshall and Jackson Alexander. Flores and Marshall connected for three touchdowns, cutting Skutt's lead to 24-21 at halftime.
In the second half, both teams relied heavily on their running games and the scoring slowed. A goal line touchdown run by Flores gave the Dragons a 31-21 lead with 8:08 left in the third quarter. Scotts' fourth touchdown run came with 1:18 left in the third, and it would be the final score of the night as Gretna hung on to win 31-28.
Here are Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game.
1. Gretna quarterback Flores is as advertised. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore was nearly perfect in the first half. He completed 20 of his 25 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns. He has complete control of the Gretna offense and throws a good deep ball that is on target. His best quality likely isn't his passing ability but his quiet confidence. At such a young age, he is a leader in the huddle and carries himself like a veteran signal caller.
2. All quarterbacks need good receivers and Gretna's two seniors on the outside are just that. Marshal and Alexander aren't just good hands catchers, they run clean routes and have breakaway speed. Marshall (6-2, 205) caught seven balls for 123 yards and three touchdowns, and Alexander (6-1, 195) had seven receptions of his own for 92 yards. When Gretna needed to, they leaned on junior running back Mick Huber (6, 180). Huber ran hard between the tackles and finished the game with 18 carries for 100 yards.
3. Skutt seniors Scott and Barrett Liebentritt are tough to stop on the ground. Scott finished the game with 249 rushing yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns. At 220-pounds, he can be tough to tackle as a power back while having the speed to leave defenders in his wake in the open field. Liebentritt had nine carries for 63 yards while sharing time at running back and playing middle linebacker on defense.
