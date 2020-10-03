Sautter: Three takes from Gretna's win over Omaha Skutt

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Class A No. 8 Gretna traveling to Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt.

The SkyHawks raced out to a 14-0 lead behind senior Sam Scott. On the first offensive play of the game, Scott found senior receiver Jaden Arkfeld for a 36-yard half-back pass. One play later, Scott scored his first of four touchdown runs on a 40-yard rumble to the end zone, and Skutt's defense held Gretna to a three-and-out on their first offensive possession. Scott took the SkyHawks third offensive play to the house for a 76-yard touchdown run.

The high powered Gretna offense would find their footing, led by sophomore quarterback Zane Flores and senior receivers Trevor Marshall and Jackson Alexander. Flores and Marshall connected for three touchdowns, cutting Skutt's lead to 24-21 at halftime.

In the second half, both teams relied heavily on their running games and the scoring slowed. A goal line touchdown run by Flores gave the Dragons a 31-21 lead with 8:08 left in the third quarter. Scotts' fourth touchdown run came with 1:18 left in the third, and it would be the final score of the night as Gretna hung on to win 31-28.

Here are Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game.