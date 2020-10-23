Sautter: Three takes from Waverly's win over Norris

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured two of the best in Class B battling for a district title. Class B No. 1 Norris traveled to No. 4 Waverly but their offense didn't travel with them.

Waverly's defense and Viking sophomore quarterback was the story of the game. Leading 14-0 late in the first half, Waverly stopped Norris on four plays inside the Viking two-yard line as time ran out in the first half.

It was more of the same in the second half. Waverly's defense forced a punt on the Titans first possession of the second half and extended their lead when sophomore quarterback Cole Murray found junior receiver Riley Marsh for a 68-yard touchdown strike into the north wind. A fourth quarter field goal by Evan Canoyer made the final score 24-0.

Here are Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game:

1. Cole Murray took over as the Waverly starting quarterback a few weeks ago, and he adds a different dimension to the Vikings' run-first offense. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound sophomore showed that he can be a threat in both the running and passing game. He only attempted eight passes but connected on five of them for 97 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed 14 times for 47 yards and one rushing touchdown.