The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week is...
The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week is...

The votes have been counted and the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week is...

Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly.

This game will be featured all week as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will preview the game, including a look at the players to watch. He'll also be in attendance for the game, providing live updates, video and photos on his Twitter account and postgame analysis at Omaha.com/GameOfTheWeek.

