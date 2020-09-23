The votes have been counted and the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week is...
David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig.
This game will be featured all week as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will preview the game, including a look at the players to watch. He'll also be in attendance for the game, providing live updates, video and photos on his Twitter account and postgame analysis at Omaha.com/GameOfTheWeek.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!