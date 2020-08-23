Vote for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week, Aug. 23-28

Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four matchups to be the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week — and fans will decide the winner.

During the week, Sautter will preview the winning game and players to watch , then he’ll travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide live updates, photos and video. We’ll also have a postgame recap.

The four nominees will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m. with online voting open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This week’s nominees:

Omaha Creighton Prep (0-0) at Omaha Westside (0-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Elkhorn South (0-0) at Millard West (0-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Norris (0-0) at Elkhorn (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday

David City Aquinas (0-0) at Wahoo Neumann (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday

