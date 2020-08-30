Vote for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week, Aug. 30-Sept. 4

Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four matchups to be the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week — and fans will decide the winner.
During the week, Sautter will preview the winning game with players to watch, then he will travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide live updates, photos and video. We will also have a postgame recap.
The four nominees will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., with online voting open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced 10 a.m. Wednesday on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts. This week’s nominees:
No. 2 Millard South (1-0) at No. 4 Elkhorn South (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class B No. 2 Omaha Skutt (1-0) at Class B No. 1 Waverly (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (1-0) vs. Lincoln Southwest (0-1), 8:15 p.m. Friday
Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson, on of the Omaha World-Herald Super Six high school football players, with a 1955 yellow Ford Thunderbird. Photographed at Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
The Omaha World-Herald Super Six high school football players, from left, Kearney Catholic's Heinrich Haarberg with a 1967 green Pontiac GTO, Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Thomas Fidone with a 1968 blue Dodge Coronet, Omaha Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins with a 1954 white Chevrolet Corvette, Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson with a 1967 red Chevrolet Camaro, Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson with a 1955 yellow Ford Thunderbird and Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka with a 1954 black Dodge truck. Photographed for the Omaha World-Herald Super Six high school football players at Lewis and Clark Landing in Omaha on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school football Super Six
