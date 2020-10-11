Vote for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week, Oct. 11-16

Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four matchups to be the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week — and fans will decide the winner.
During the week, Sautter will preview the winning game, then he will travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide live updates, photos and video. We will also have a postgame recap.
The four nominees will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., with online voting open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced 10 a.m. Wednesday on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.
This week's nominees:
St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas) (4-1) at Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class B No. 9 Grand Island Northwest (4-2) at No. 5 Aurora (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Class C-1 No. 3 St. Paul (6-1) at No. 5 Adams Central (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Class C-2 No. 3 Fremont Bergan (7-0) at No. 1 Oakland-Craig (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Photos: Bellevue West football rolls past Millard West
Bellevue West's Micah Riley (88) stretches out for a touchdown while being brought down by Millard West's Tyler Craft (12) in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 09, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nathan Pederson (21) rushes in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 09, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West takes the field before the start of the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Brady Brau (10) looks to pass the ball in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Luke Johannsen (12) looks to pass the ball to Micah Riley (88) in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Chase Hultman (29) looks back after a fumble in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West Thunderbird meets a young fan during the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Les Richardson (7) rushes in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nathan Pederson (21) rushes in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nathan Pederson (21) outpaces Bellevue West's Preston Ames (20) in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West student fans release balloons after the Thunderbirds' first touchdown in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Micah Riley (88) celebrates a touchdown in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Brady Brau (10) rushes in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson (6) keeps his eye on the ball before making a catch ahead of Millard West's Will Ekborg (9) in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West marching band performs at halftime during the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West fans react to a play in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Luke Johannsen (12) passes the ball to teammate Les Richardson (7) in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West fans cheer during the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West cheerleaders perform during a break in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Chase Hultman (29) is hit by Bellevue West's CJ Lilienkamp (41) in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West fans celebrate a play in the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Luke Johannsen (12) runs off the field following the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West takes the field before the start of the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West student fans gather before the start of the Millard West vs. Bellevue West football game at Bellevue West High School on Friday, October 9, 2020. Bellevue West won the game 42-7.