Vote for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week, Oct. 4-9

Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four matchups to be the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week — and fans will decide the winner.
During the week, Sautter will preview the winning game, then he will travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide live updates, photos and video. We will also have a postgame recap.
The four nominees will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., with online voting open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced 10 a.m. Wednesday on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts. The nominees:
No. 5 Elkhorn South (5-1) at No. 7 Gretna (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class B No. 3 Elkhorn (5-1) at No. 5 Bennington (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Oakland-Craig's Gunnar Ray (7) makes an interception in the end zone while squished between teammate Trey Deemer (11) and David City Aquinas' Curtis Humlicek (5) in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Oakland-Craig's Alec Mockenhaupt (71) celebrates with. His team following the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Caleb Nissen, 19 months, eats dinner with his parents, Michael and Jessica Nissen, of Oakland, before the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.Oakland-Craig's Grady Gatewood (16) rushes in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020.
David City Aquinas' Michael Anders (38) leaps over Oakland Craig's Gunnar Ray (7) in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Kids help carry water for the David City Aquinas team before the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Oakland-Craig warms up before the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Oakland-Craig's Jack Pille (22) participates in Senior Night with his parents before the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Pat Maline walks with his son, Mike Maline (75), for Senior Night before the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Oakland-Craig takes the field for the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Burgers are grilled for the concession stand during the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Oakland-Craig's Caden Nelson (20) rushes in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Oakland-Craig's Grady Gatewood (16) hands the ball off to Jaron Meyer (15) in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
David City Aquinas' Kyle Napier (3) rushes in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
David City Aquinas fans celebrate a play in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Oakland-Craig's Caden Nelson (20) stretches out while being tackled by David City Aquinas' Brett Kobza (54) in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Oakland-Craig head coach Joe Anderson calls out to his team during the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Oakland-Craig's Coulter Thiele (13) rushes in for a touchdown in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Oakland-Craig's Coulter Thiele (13) raises a finger to the sky after a touchdown as David City Aquinas' Kyle Napier (3) walks off the field in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
Photos: Oakland-Craig football gets win over David City Aquinas
1 of 24
Oakland-Craig's Jaron Meyer (15) rushes in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas' Kyle Napier (3) makes a catch in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Gunnar Ray (7) makes an interception in the end zone while squished between teammate Trey Deemer (11) and David City Aquinas' Curtis Humlicek (5) in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Alec Mockenhaupt (71) celebrates with. His team following the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Nissen, 19 months, eats dinner with his parents, Michael and Jessica Nissen, of Oakland, before the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.Oakland-Craig's Grady Gatewood (16) rushes in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas' Michael Anders (38) leaps over Oakland Craig's Gunnar Ray (7) in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kids help carry water for the David City Aquinas team before the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig warms up before the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Jack Pille (22) participates in Senior Night with his parents before the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pat Maline walks with his son, Mike Maline (75), for Senior Night before the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig takes the field for the start of the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Burgers are grilled for the concession stand during the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Caden Nelson (20) rushes in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Grady Gatewood (16) hands the ball off to Jaron Meyer (15) in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas' Kyle Napier (3) rushes in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas fans celebrate a play in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets over the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Caden Nelson (20) stretches out while being tackled by David City Aquinas' Brett Kobza (54) in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig head coach Joe Anderson calls out to his team during the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Coulter Thiele (13) rushes in for a touchdown in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Insects swarm the stadium lights during the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Coulter Thiele (13) raises a finger to the sky after a touchdown as David City Aquinas' Kyle Napier (3) walks off the field in the David City Aquinas vs. Oakland-Craig football game at Oakland City Park in Oakland, Neb., on Friday, September 25, 2020. Oakland-Craig won the game 28-12.