Vote for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week, Sept. 13-18

Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four matchups to be the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week — and fans will decide the winner.
During the week, Sautter will preview the winning game, then he will travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide live updates, photos and video. We will also have a postgame recap.
The four nominees will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m. with online voting open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.
This week’s nominees:
No. 3 Bellevue West (1-0) at No. 2 Millard South (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
No. 9 Creighton Prep (1-1) at Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (3-0), 8:15 p.m. Friday
Class B No. 2 Bennington (3-0) at Class B No. 6 Omaha Skutt (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Class C-2 No. 8 Norfolk Catholic at No. 1 Oakland-Craig, 7 p.m Friday
Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses (1) stretches out for more yardage in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history.
Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses (1) rushes in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn North huddles before the start of the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn's Billy Hendryx (9) gets a hold of Plattsmouth's Josh Colgrove (9) as he rushes in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn North's Easton Mains (2) gets control of the ball in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Plattsmouth's Jack Alexander (5) hands the ball off to Christian Meneses (1) in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses (1) rushes in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Plattsmouth fans start to arrive for the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn North's Sutton Johnson (11) rushes in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses (1) rushes and is grabbed by Elkhorn North's Sutton Johnson (11) in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Plattsmouth's Josh Colgrove (9) rushes as Elkhorn North's Kyree Bennett (14) moves in on him in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses (1) stretches out for more yardage while being brought down by Elkhorn North's Kyree Bennett (14) in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
The Elkhorn North marching band performs for the first time in public during halftime of the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn North's Hunter Richardson (1) looks to pass the ball in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn North cheerleaders perform during the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn North's Hunter Richardson (1) passes the ball in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn North's Aiden Black (81) watches his team during the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn North's Brady Vaughn (7) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Johnny Radicia (5) in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn North's Jack Vokt (3) celebrates his team's score in the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn North head coach Sam Stanley talks to his team following the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Elkhorn North head coach Sam Stanley talks to his team following the Plattsmouth vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Friday, September 11, 2020. This is Elkhorn North's first home game in history. Plattsmouth won the game 34-7.
Photos: Elkhorn North football hosts first ever home game against Plattsmouth
